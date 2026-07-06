I'm not going to be caught out this time - I'm heatwave-ready thanks to this breathable cotton dress from Boden

The heatwave returns for a second round, and if there is one thing I learnt in the past month, it is that understanding what to wear in the heat - especially one as extreme as this, is the secret to surviving in style.

Thin, breathable fabrics are the only thing I want to reach for, and while linen sales are soaring, I really hate the admin that comes with it (I avoid as much ironing as I can), and so it's relaxed cotton dresses with easy, breezy sleeves that I'm filling my wardrobe with.

This beautiful Boden dress features a statement print that will cheer up even my warm-weather commute, and the voluminous sleeves, coupled with the A-line skirt and optional belt, help me to keep my look light and airy. In the last round of soaring temperatures, I relied on an old Boden cotton dress, washing and wearing it repeatedly; it was the only thing I could wear in such climes.

Boden Octavia Cotton Dress-Yellow, Radiant Bloom £139 at Boden I was immediately drawn to the bright colours on this dress. The sunny yellow, deep pink and rosy hue, accented with leafy greens, is such a riot of happy hues that I'm instantly cheered. It looks beautiful in the sunshine, and its tropical style definitely adds a holiday feel that reflects the weather, even if I'm off to the office.

With a high-waisted cut, this dress is ideal for highlighting or creating curves. The self-tie belt means you can nip yourself in more, should you choose to, or lose it altogether for a straighter silhouette. The full sleeves are possibly one of my favourite parts of the design, as the roomy shape helps to promote airflow. There is nothing worse than tight-fitting clothes in a heatwave; skin needs to breathe.

With temperatures soaring to 30 degrees plus again, the best summer dresses are absolutely key to your summer capsule wardrobe. Longer, looser midi and maxi shapes offer breezy coverage that will help to keep you feeling and looking cool.

Easy to style, this dress will work with flats, trainers, sandals or heels. When it comes to cost per wear, this dress is taking you everywhere this summer. From sunny sightseeing to office meetings, glam alfresco dinners, and even summer nuptials, Boden is masterful at versatile dresses that are easy to style up or down.

Boden floral print Octavia cotton dress (Image credit: Boden)

In terms of sizing, I stuck with my usual Boden size, which is a 20. I'd say Boden comes up fractionally smaller than some high street brands, such as M&S, which is why this is the size I go for, and I find the fits very consistent.

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With unique prints, the brand's use of colour is all part of the draw, and it's why I have a wardrobe full of Boden dresses that I wear repeatedly; the quality really does stand the test of time.

Crafted from cotton, this dress is a breathable choice for the expected high temperatures that are set to last all week, so even if you have the best fans on the market, a natural fabric dress should be on your shopping list.

Easy to care for, I chuck my Boden dresses in the washing machine and hang them to dry. If needed, a quick steam will help get any creases out, so I've got a pristine summer outfit formula that never fails.