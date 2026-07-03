Lorraine Kelly's blue and white cotton summer dress is the breathable answer to how to look polished in a heatwave

The 30+ degree temperatures are returning, and if you're panicking about what should I wear today, if you’ve got a cotton midi dress on hand like Lorraine Kelly’s blue cotton striped midi shirt dress from River Island, knowing what to wear in the heat is a breeze.

Lorraine's dress is ultra-flattering thanks to the timeless A-line silhouette, and its trending stripes, shirt-style design and collared neckline add a smart touch to the midi-length cut. But that's not all; it’s also made from 100% pure cotton, making it breathable and lightweight in the heat.

It’s a style that’s a must-have as we prepare for yet another summer heatwave, and even though Lorraine's exact piece is nearly sold out online, there's a real trend for striped cotton midis at the moment. Making it easy to replicate this look at some of our other favourite retailers.

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