Lorraine Kelly's blue and white cotton summer dress is the breathable answer to how to look polished in a heatwave
Cotton fabrics are a must in 30+ degree weather, and Lorraine’s stripey, cotton dress is a lightweight, stylish staple to wear this summer
The 30+ degree temperatures are returning, and if you're panicking about what should I wear today, if you’ve got a cotton midi dress on hand like Lorraine Kelly’s blue cotton striped midi shirt dress from River Island, knowing what to wear in the heat is a breeze.
Lorraine's dress is ultra-flattering thanks to the timeless A-line silhouette, and its trending stripes, shirt-style design and collared neckline add a smart touch to the midi-length cut. But that's not all; it’s also made from 100% pure cotton, making it breathable and lightweight in the heat.
It’s a style that’s a must-have as we prepare for yet another summer heatwave, and even though Lorraine's exact piece is nearly sold out online, there's a real trend for striped cotton midis at the moment. Making it easy to replicate this look at some of our other favourite retailers.
While Lorraine's River Island dress is nearly sold-out, this Dorothy Perkins piece is a great alternative and boasts a similar stripe pattern, colour palette, button-up design and neat collar. It's a standout piece, with a flattering silhouette created by its waist belt. Crafted from 100% cotton, it's breathable too.