Duchess Sophie's bob transformation is all the low-maintenance inspiration you need for summer

Duchess Sophie's has debuted a new bob haircut - and it's got us all wanting to follow suit for the summer.

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out at the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Farm in Hitchin on 1 July wearing a fresh, face-framing bob paired with a noticeably lighter, brighter blonde shade, and the transformation has sent royal watchers into a frenzy.

Sophie arrived at the Hertfordshire event having chopped several inches from her signature long hair, creating a low-maintenance bob that now sits just above the collarbone. It's the first time in over a decade that the duchess has been photographed with short hair, having last worn a similar swishy, side-parted bob back in 2010 and 2011, notably at Zara and Mike Tindall's pre-wedding party on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The timing feels anything but accidental. Britain has been bracing for its third heatwave of the summer, following what's already been the hottest May and June on record, and a lighter, shorter cut is a practical response to soaring temperatures.

Sophie was at Groundswell in her role as Honorary President of Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF), meeting attendees and learning about regenerative land management at the two-day festival, which brings together farmers and experts committed to sustainable, nature-friendly agriculture. Her appearance came just days after she competed in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials over the weekend.

How to get the look

A fresh bob needs the right finishing products to keep it looking sleek and swishy rather than flat. Look for a lightweight heat protectant spray to prep before blow-drying, a volumising mousse worked through damp roots for movement, and a smoothing serum on the ends to banish frizz and add shine, exactly the kind of finish that gave Sophie's new cut its polish.

Heading to the salon? Ask for a blunt or slightly graduated bob, sitting just above the collarbone, with a few face-framing layers around the front.

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