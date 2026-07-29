When you picture Eva Longoria, her ultra-long hair in a glossy blow dry is probably what springs to mind. It certainly does for us. While the star has been seen with shorter 'middy' cuts over the years, it's fair to say that longer hair has been a signature for the star.

So when she stepped out this week with a chic layered bob hairstyle, we practically did a double take. Appearing at this year’s Global Gift Gala Marbella, Eva unveiled her new choppy ‘do. The bob is still long enough to skim her shoulders, but inches shorter than we’re used to seeing on the TV star.

Ultra voluminous, her new bob was also parted to one side for the occasion, complete with a sweeping fringe that added drama. This all proved that a side parting is still a very chic look in 2026 - and that one simple style switch can make a huge difference.

A post shared by Iván Gómez (@ivangomez) A photo posted by on

Eva’s hairstylist, Iván Gómez, also shared several behind-the-scenes pictures of the fresh haircut, above, to his own Instagram page. So, how to go about recreating Eva’s tousled-yet-polished long bob? A lot of it is in the prep.

If your hair naturally lacks volume, applying a little mousse before you blow-dry adds a nice bit of body. For any curly hair types, you’ll need to stretch and smooth out your hair to provide the base for your loose waves. One of the best hair products for humidity is also a great help here, as it’ll keep your overall style smooth through hot and humid weather. And to really channel Eva's look, be sure to part your hair to the side.