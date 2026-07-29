Boots' new Korean and Japanese Skincare box is £35 but worth £140 - and we predict another sell-out success

If you're tapped into the beauty world, you'll have seen everyone talking about J-beauty and Korean skincare products in the last year or so – and it seems that Boots has been taking notes.

Ask anyone on the woman&home team, and they'll tell you that I'm a beauty box connoisseur, as I've had my eyes on almost every beauty box deal to hit the market. While it's quite a niche area of expertise, let me tell you, it is a handy one – and is sure to save you money.

Speaking of which, we got our hands on this curated Boots edit of Korean and Japanese skincare before its launch and were amazed to see it stashed full of some of the best face moisturisers and the