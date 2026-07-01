There's a new limited-edition No7 beauty box in town – and our team says it's not to be missed out on

It wouldn't be an understatement to say we've unboxed almost every beauty box on the market. In fact, it's our speciality, meaning we're well-versed in knowing when one shouldn't be missed out on.

Speaking of which, No7 just released their Your Summer Icons edit, an all-new limited edition beauty box. The thing that sets it apart from the rest? This curated lineup features all full-sized bestselling skincare and makeup buys (eight to be exact), including the best face moisturiser and the best tubing mascara.

We were lucky enough to get our hands on the edit before the launch day, so naturally we're here to give you a full unboxing before you invest. From its anticipated contents and price tag to how long it'll be sticking around for, we've got everything you need to know.

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Unmissable 78% saving No7 Your Summer Icons Beauty Box RRP: £39.95 Number of items: 8 full size Value of box: £181.60 Highest value item: £47.95 What's included? This box makes home to eight full-sized versions of the brand's makeup and skincare favourites, including their popular Future Renew range and the all-new Prime Forever range. You'll be treated to the likes of a day cream, tubing mascara and a nourishing face mask.

What's inside the No7 Your Summer Icons Beauty Box?

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

If you're anything like us, you'll be most intrigued to discover the exact contents inside. Fortunately, we've put together a list of the eight buys that you'll be treated to, including one of the best cleansers and a long-lasting lipstick.