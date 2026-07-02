This £50 limited-edition Boots beauty box is basically a haircare overhaul in one purchase

If you were to ask any of my fellow woman&home team members, they'll all tell you how I'm a beauty box expert. Having had eyes on almost every edit on the market, I know when I spot a good'un.

Summer can have a real effect on your strands, from sun and salty seawater to chlorine (not to mention, rogue spritzes of suncream), meaning you might be in the market for one of the best hair masks or a detoxing shampoo to revive your tresses. Take me for example, I just got back from a recent trip to the South of France and returned with hair that felt frazzled, thanks to a week of swimming in the sea everyday.

Fortunately, Boots have heard our concerns with the launch of their latest limited-edition beauty box, which is jam-packed full of luxury haircare buys from a plethora of top-shelf brands. Here's everything you need to know about it...

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Contents worth over £223 Boots Premium Hair Edit Beauty Box £50 at Boots.com RRP: £50 Number of items: 15 (7 full size) Value of box: £223.56 Highest value item: £35.50 What's included? Everything you could possibly need for healthy hair, this box makes home to it – from nourishing hair masks and leave-in treatments to a colour-protecting shampoo and styling spray. Not to mention, our Beauty Writer's favourite detangling hair brush that seamlessly glides through the strands, without tugging or pulling.

What's inside the Boots Premium Hair Edit Beauty Box

Nestled inside this box, you'll find one of the best heat protection sprays for dry, damaged hair and one of the best dry shampoos that gives oily strands a freshly-washed appearance – plus, much more.

In fact, it seems the standout contents have left quite the impression on shoppers too, with the box boasting an impressive average star rating of 4.9 out of five from the customers that have already got their hands on the edit.

Where to buy the Boots Premium Hair Edit Beauty Box

Looking to get your hands on the box? You'll be able to shop it exclusively online at the Boots website. However, you can also make the most of the free click and collect service and get the box delivered to your