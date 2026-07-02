This £50 limited-edition Boots beauty box is basically a haircare overhaul in one purchase
Everything your hair needs for a healthy, glossy finish, all in one Boots box
If you were to ask any of my fellow woman&home team members, they'll all tell you how I'm a beauty box expert. Having had eyes on almost every edit on the market, I know when I spot a good'un.
Summer can have a real effect on your strands, from sun and salty seawater to chlorine (not to mention, rogue spritzes of suncream), meaning you might be in the market for one of the best hair masks or a detoxing shampoo to revive your tresses. Take me for example, I just got back from a recent trip to the South of France and returned with hair that felt frazzled, thanks to a week of swimming in the sea everyday.
Fortunately, Boots have heard our concerns with the launch of their latest limited-edition beauty box, which is jam-packed full of luxury haircare buys from a plethora of top-shelf brands. Here's everything you need to know about it...
Contents worth over £223
RRP: £50
Number of items: 15 (7 full size)
Value of box: £223.56
Highest value item: £35.50
What's included? Everything you could possibly need for healthy hair, this box makes home to it – from nourishing hair masks and leave-in treatments to a colour-protecting shampoo and styling spray. Not to mention, our Beauty Writer's favourite detangling hair brush that seamlessly glides through the strands, without tugging or pulling.
What's inside the Boots Premium Hair Edit Beauty Box
Nestled inside this box, you'll find one of the best heat protection sprays for dry, damaged hair and one of the best dry shampoos that gives oily strands a freshly-washed appearance – plus, much more.
In fact, it seems the standout contents have left quite the impression on shoppers too, with the box boasting an impressive average star rating of 4.9 out of five from the customers that have already got their hands on the edit.
- Amika Soulstruck Nourishing Leave-in Dry Hair Mask 200ml – Full size
- Aveda Botanical Repair Stengthening Leave - In Treatment 100ml – Full size
- Rehab Dose 1.0 Hair Oil Capsules 30ml – Full size
- Wella Professionals Ultimate Color Sulphate-Free Shampoo 250ml – Full size
- FUL Styling Spray 100ml – Full size
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Extreme Rich Deep-Conditioning Treatment 75ml – Full size
- Tangle Teezer Detangling Hairbrush Matte Collection in the shade Porcelain Cream – Full size
- Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave in Conditioner 30ml
- Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo 90ml
- Nuxe Hair Prodigieux Pre Wash Shampoo 30ml
- JVN Complete Air Dry Cream 14.6ml
- Kerastase Nutritive Lait Vital High Nutrition Ultra-Light Conditioner 75ml
- Kerastase Nutritive Bain Satin Riche Shampoo 80ml
- JVN Soft Hair Clips
Where to buy the Boots Premium Hair Edit Beauty Box
Looking to get your hands on the box? You'll be able to shop it exclusively online at the Boots website. However, you can also make the most of the free click and collect service and get the box delivered to your