I got my hands on the M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026 - and now I get what all the fuss is about
If you make one pay day purchase, let it be this limited-edition beauty bag
As a beauty writer with a whole lot of products, you won't be shocked to hear that I find packing for a week-long holiday a real challenge. Fortunately, M&S have got me covered this summer thanks to the launch of their annual beauty bag.
We reported on the launch of the M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026 a few weeks ago, but since then, I've heard everyone talking about it. As someone who is prone to getting FOMO, I knew I had to get my hands on it for myself. Despite quickly selling out in previous years, there was still stock left, which meant I bagged the limited-edition beauty bag just in time for my trip to the South of France next week.
Equipped with everything you could need (and more), I've just completed my beauty holiday packing in one fell swoop – thanks, M&S. Luckily for you, there's still stock waiting to be snapped up. So, here's why, if you make one pay day purchase, it should be this impressive beauty bag.
Unbox the M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2026 with our team
Not to toot my own horn, but I'm a self-proclaimed beauty bag expert and this high street iteration caught my eye. With the contents boasting a worth value of more than £230 combined, this beauty bag costs just £40, making it far and away one of the best value beauty launches we've spotted this season.
An impressive 81% saving
RRP: £40
Number of items: 11 (5 full-size, plus reusable makeup bag)
Value of box: £230+
Highest value item: £35
What's included? This curated edit features 11 exclusive travel-ready summer essentials from some of the most popular brands in the industry – such as Clinique, Estée Lauder and Color Wow. We're talking a gorgeous peony scent, a vibrant coral nail polish, a glow-boosting face mist and SPF50 moisturiser.
This gorgeous reusable yellow bag (ahem, colour of the season) is constructed from a wipeable fabric, that makes great for any spillages, and most importantly zips close, which is essential when travelling. In fact, it expands so much that you'll be surprised how much fits inside – we're talking 11 products, five of which are full size.
As a matter of fact, inside you'll find one product that sets you back £35 alone, so it's a no brainer to spend £40 and get 10 more products. Most notably, I was incredibly impressed with the full-sized buys from cult classic brands, such as Estèe Lauder, Iconic London and Sam McKnight.
Whether you're wanting to make holiday packing a breeze or simply want to upgrade your beauty arsenal for a fraction of the cost (we're talking an 81% discount), this M&S beauty bag is a stellar choice. It equips you with everything you might need, from reparative haircare and cleansing skincare to a summer-oozing nail polish and a handy travel-friendly fragrance.
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Not to mention, the five full-sized buys are some of your most frequently used formulas, including an SPF moisturiser, a foaming cleanser, sea salt hair styling spray, which are all perfectly apt for the summer season ahead.
The hero beauty buys in this year's bag
As is the case with any unboxing, you'll want to hear about the lineup of products that you can expect to find nestled inside this beauty bag. Well, you're in luck as we've rounded up a list of the 11 beauty buys you'll be treated to – including one of the best face moisturisers and best cleansers.
Forget filler products, this year's edit makes home to a handful of genuinely worthwhile products, from haircare buys that will tackle summer's heat and humidity to practical skincare saviours that will carry you through the season – and beyond.
- Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser / Purifying Mask - Full size
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion SPF50 - Full size
- ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow - Full size
- Hair by Sam McKnight Sundaze Sea Spray - Full size
- Leighton Denny High Performance Nail Polish - Full size
- This Works Perfect Body Vit C Glow
- Ultrasun Photo Age Control Fluid SPF 50
- Color Wow Dreaming Advanced Repair and Resurfacing Treatment
- Skinkind Repairing SOS Balm
- Color Wow Travel Color Security Shampoo
- Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum 10ml
- M&S Yellow Wide Opening Bag
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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