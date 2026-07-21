This sweat-proof foundation stick is my 30-second shortcut to fresh-faced summer skin

I'll be honest, I'm normally a lightweight-foundation loyalist - I only reach for anything heavier-coverage when there's a big event on the calendar. But this heatwave has tested that routine like nothing else. Even my usual "lightweight" formulas have started to feel like too much - anything with a bit of weight to it shifts by lunchtime, sits in the heat rather than on top of it, and by 4pm I'm dabbing at my T-zone wondering why I bothered in the first place.

So this summer, I've put even my best lightweight foundations to one side in favour of something that suits the weather - and my patience levels - far better: the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Luminous Skin Tint Stick.

Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Luminous Skin Tint Stick (various Shades) £33.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK A lightweight, buildable skin tint stick that glides on for an even, luminous finish. Formulated with hydrating acai palm, it offers 24-hour wear that resists sweat, water and humidity, and layers well over skincare. Clean, vegan and dermatologist-tested, it's available in 20 shades.

It takes me, quite literally, 30 seconds to apply. I swipe it across my cheeks, nose, forehead and chin, then buff it in with the bareMinerals Smoothing Face Brush - just one light swipe across the face is enough to blend it out for a flawless, natural-looking finish. There's no shade-matching palaver, and definitely no standing in front of the mirror for ten minutes in a heatwave I don't have the patience for.

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What's kept me coming back to it, though, is the finish. It glides onto skin and leaves behind a light sheen of colour that evens everything out without ever looking like "foundation" - it's the kind of finish that makes you look put-together and glowy, while feeling like you're wearing next to nothing. On hot, sticky days, that's everything.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

And crucially for summer: it's sweat-proof. I've worn it through some seriously warm days during the heatwave-plagued summer and it hasn't budged, slipped or gone patchy - which is more than I can say for a lot of foundations I've tried in the past.

It also sits beautifully on top of skincare. I was half-expecting some pilling, or for it to blend into my moisturiser rather than my skin, but it didn't happen once. My one tip: keep what's underneath light. I'd recommend opting for lightweight, hydrating skincare products rather than anything rich or balm-like, so the stick has a smooth, breathable base to glide over.

So if this summer has you sweating through your foundation by lunchtime, this is the one product in my routine that's actually kept up with the heat - and I don't see myself going back once the temperatures finally drop.