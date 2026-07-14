Trinny Woodall's go-to lash artist has launched a £45 DIY lash kit – they're the best I've tried

When celebrity lash artist Edy Kurowska did my wedding lashes last year, they were everything I'd hoped for: full, fluttery, and so natural nobody clocked they weren't mine. Turns out I'm in good company – Trinny Woodall, Rita Ora and Zoë Kravitz are all regular clients of hers too.

Until now, booking an appointment at Edy’s London salon (where a full set cost £360) was the only way to get the look. Her new £45 DIY lash kit hopes to change that. Before applying a single lash, Edy considers each client's facial proportions, bone structure and eyebrow shape to create a bespoke finish.

“To me, lashes should frame the eye beautifully, not overwhelm it,” she says. It's why Trinny has trusted Edy with her lashes for years, previously explaining on Instagram that heavier extensions can end up “wearing the person,” whereas Edy's work simply looks like you're genetically blessed with great lashes.

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As beauty trends have shifted towards softer, more minimal makeup, Edy has seen a growing demand for that natural-looking finish beyond the salon. "I started getting DMs from around the world asking if I could train people in their city, fly out to them, or recommend someone in their area who could match my work," she tells me. "Of course, being in multiple locations at once isn't possible, so the answer became clear – I needed to create a kit that would allow people to recreate my signature look at home."