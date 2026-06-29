The Charlotte Tilbury powder that keeps Cat Deeley shine-free and fresh all morning on set

Cat Deeley has become one of our favourite celebrity beauty influences. Her makeup choices rarely miss, and Charlotte Tilbury is one brand that crops up time and time again. When she recently gave followers a glimpse inside her pre-show beauty routine, we were very keen to see which products made the cut.

Before heading on air, Deeley shared her This Morning makeup routine on Instagram, revealing the three products she relies on for quick touch-ups: a compact powder, her favourite Ruby Hammer makeup brush and a nourishing lip oil. It's proof that a few strategic touch-ups are often all that's needed to keep makeup looking fresh.

With soaring temperatures making shine one of summer's biggest beauty concerns, it's a routine that's well worth taking note of. Her pared-back approach is also very much in keeping with this season's trending summer makeup looks – think softly blurred skin, lightweight textures and glossy lips that look healthy and hydrated.

(Image credit: @catdeeley)

First up was Charlotte Tilbury's cult Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, which Deeley buffed on using a Ruby Hammer brush. Loved for its finely milled texture, the pressed powder (and one of the best setting powders we've tried) is designed to blur the appearance of pores, minimise shine and set makeup without leaving skin looking flat or chalky - exactly what you want when temperatures start to climb.

Deeley concentrates the powder across her chin and T-zone, areas that are naturally more prone to midday shine. And if you didn't already know, Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling powder is also available in a handbag-friendly mini – the very version Deeley appears to be using – making it ideal for quick touch-ups on the go.

To finish, Deeley reached for Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Lips Healthy Glow Nectar Oil in what appears to be the shade Pure Peach, adding a juicy wash of colour that complements the rest of her fresh, radiant makeup. Offering the nourishing feel of a balm with the glossy finish of a lip gloss, a lip oil is a great alternative to a heavier lipstick during the summer months.

For more shine-controlling formulas, see our edit of the best setting powders that really go the distance...

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