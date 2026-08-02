Throw away your complicated eye palette - these swipe-and-go sticks are ridiculously simple

Fun and fast, Charlotte Tilbury's new Exagger Eyes sticks are my new go-to

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a selection of charlotte tilbury eyeshadow sticks on a wooden surface next to an image of beauty editor Fiona McKim with a white top and eyeshadow on
(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

People often talk about how devastated they'd be if a certain beauty product was discontinued. Most of the time, I struggle to relate - and for a not-very relatable reason.

Because my job requires me to test as many products as possible, and brands kindly furnish me with the samples to do so, I rarely get stuck on one thing for too long. It'd be bad for business. However, there is a short list of exceptions, and one of them - horror of horrors - actually was discontinued last year, Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon.

These sultry, smudgy yet mysteriously long-wearing crayons were some of the best eyeshadow sticks ever to grace my lid. And, since their untimely market exit, I've been watching as my stockpile depleted with every turn of the sharpener. Little did I know, something even better was on the way...

charlotte tilbury exagger eyes eyeshadow sticks next to an image of fiona mckim with eyeshadow on and a close up image of eye with the oyster shade on

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I'm not too proud (or salty about the discontinuation rug-pull) to admit that these sticks have even more going for them than my dearly departed. Firstly, you don't have to sharpen them - big tick. Then there are the shades, which are 50/50 matte and shimmer, so you can choose your own adventure there.

Essentially, they are all some interesting variation on brown - champagne, mink, caramel, cocoa - i.e. the colours we actually want on our eyelids. And do I spot a little nod to Colour Chameleon there with Amber Haze and Bronzed Garnet? I'd know those shade names anywhere.