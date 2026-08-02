People often talk about how devastated they'd be if a certain beauty product was discontinued. Most of the time, I struggle to relate - and for a not-very relatable reason.

Because my job requires me to test as many products as possible, and brands kindly furnish me with the samples to do so, I rarely get stuck on one thing for too long. It'd be bad for business. However, there is a short list of exceptions, and one of them - horror of horrors - actually was discontinued last year, Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon.

These sultry, smudgy yet mysteriously long-wearing crayons were some of the best eyeshadow sticks ever to grace my lid. And, since their untimely market exit, I've been watching as my stockpile depleted with every turn of the sharpener. Little did I know, something even better was on the way...

Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Stick £27 at Charlotte Tilbury UK Meet Tilbury's 2.0 version of a creamy, dreamy eyeshadow stick. I'll start by simply saying, this is eyeshadow for people who think they can't really apply - or can't be bothered with - eyeshadow. You twist up a crayon, you scribble it on your eyelid, you blend it with a finger, or if you find that messy, a dense, fluffy brush. It just melts in and blends away into a lovely eyeshadow look that lasts incredibly well. If you have hooded eyes or oily lids and are thinking that wouldn't be the case for you, just know that I have both and it stays put very nicely indeed.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I'm not too proud (or salty about the discontinuation rug-pull) to admit that these sticks have even more going for them than my dearly departed. Firstly, you don't have to sharpen them - big tick. Then there are the shades, which are 50/50 matte and shimmer, so you can choose your own adventure there.

Essentially, they are all some interesting variation on brown - champagne, mink, caramel, cocoa - i.e. the colours we actually want on our eyelids. And do I spot a little nod to Colour Chameleon there with Amber Haze and Bronzed Garnet? I'd know those shade names anywhere.