In honour of National Lipstick Day, I made the beauty team pick just a forever-favourite - these 3 made the cut

In celebration of National Lipstick Day, I posed the ultimate question to woman&home's beauty team: "If you had to pick only one lipstick to wear for the rest of your life, what would it be?"

We are of the mind that finding the right lipstick can be akin to discovering that fragrance that smells like 'You' or a haircut that perfectly suits your face shape and style. In our experience, it's a product that can really enhance a look, making it feel complete and affording its wearer an instant feeling of 'put-togetherness.' And while there are plenty of best long-lasting lipsticks to choose from and best lip liners, for that matter, like with anything, there's sure to be one that you find yourself reaching for more than the rest.

That's certainly the case for our colleagues who, after consulting their makeup bags, have crowned three formulas - spanning a multi-tasking stain to a blurring matte formula - their all-time forever favourites.

The one lipstick our Beauty team would choose to wear forever

Whether you're in pursuit of the perfect nude lipstick or perhaps want to try out a stain (which have been proving very trendy lately), our beauty team all have different preferences, so you're sure to find an option that works. Plus, a few of their picks have a range of other shade options to choose from.