Warm weather is the ultimate test for your makeup routine. We all want a base that can go the distance – from our morning coffee to evening drinks – without so much as a touch-up in between.

The trouble is that makeup and heat have never been natural bedfellows. It's a familiar scene: a full face applied with care at 8 am, only for it to have all but disappeared by lunchtime. The issue is we sweat more and produce more oil when temperatures climb, while heat itself softens the waxes and oils that bind our favourite formulas, causing them to slip and slide throughout the day.

The result is a very particular set of summer dramas: mascara that migrates beneath the lower lash line, SPF that disrupts a painstakingly blended base, bronzer that veers into disco-ball territory rather than a believable sun-kissed glow. Here, professional makeup artist Caroline Barnes shares her top expert tips that will help your makeup withstand the warm weather without a midday meltdown.