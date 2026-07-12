Beauty journalists - particularly this one, in this column - love to go off on little tangents. Show me an opportunity to romanticise a perfume or intellectualise a serum, and I'm right there.

Then again, sometimes a product is so straightforwardly good, there's no need to overegg the pudding. I'll get to my 1000+ words on facts alone. That's very much the case with Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick. It's flattering, hardworking and one of the best lightweight foundations I've tried in years.

It also has excellent packaging, both functional and luxurious, and comes from a brand that understands, appreciates and formulates for mature skin. Chef's kiss Jones Road (aka makeup legend Bobbi Brown), let's get into it.

Why this sensational foundation stick is my beauty buy of the week

If you know Jones Road already, or have read my previous beauty editor's advice on gel eyeliner, or Jones Road's tinted moisturiser you'll know this brand specialises in versatile, natural-looking makeup that enhances the skin and is kind to it.

Every product is easy and life-friendly - the sort of thing we actually want to use day-to-day - and new(ish) Your Skin Foundation Stick is recognisably of that stable.

Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick £36 at Jones Road This cute, portable stick has a magnetic lid that jumps into place with a lovely little click, which is both pleasing and practical as it'll never spill. As for the formula itself, the clue is in my headline - it's a genuine sensation. It's got a creamy feel and slides onto the skin thanks to nourishing ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and squalane. The coverage is medium by my estimation; it covers my redness and evens everything out with a satiny, moist finish, but ultimately looks incredibly natural and skin-like, and the 29-strong shade selection has tones and undertones for all.

(left) before and (right) after applying Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

As with all foundation sticks, this has the obvious advantage of being its own applicator. Twist it up and scribble it straight on, no mess, no fuss.

You'll need to blend, of course, so you could use a sponge or a brush if you want to. However, unlike many drier sticks which really do need a tool to blend, I find Your Skin is so soft and malleable that fingers are just fine, and the warmth of my hands really melts the formula in. It's all so easy.