If you try one product this week, make it this sensational, skincare-filled foundation stick

Jones Road's latest base is so creamy and easy, it's a gift for mature skin

Fiona McKim&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
A hand holding Jones Road Foundation Stick next to an image of beauty editor Fiona McKim smiling
(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Beauty journalists - particularly this one, in this column - love to go off on little tangents. Show me an opportunity to romanticise a perfume or intellectualise a serum, and I'm right there.

Then again, sometimes a product is so straightforwardly good, there's no need to overegg the pudding. I'll get to my 1000+ words on facts alone. That's very much the case with Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick. It's flattering, hardworking and one of the best lightweight foundations I've tried in years.

It also has excellent packaging, both functional and luxurious, and comes from a brand that understands, appreciates and formulates for mature skin. Chef's kiss Jones Road (aka makeup legend Bobbi Brown), let's get into it.

Why this sensational foundation stick is my beauty buy of the week

If you know Jones Road already, or have read my previous beauty editor's advice on gel eyeliner, or Jones Road's tinted moisturiser you'll know this brand specialises in versatile, natural-looking makeup that enhances the skin and is kind to it.

Every product is easy and life-friendly - the sort of thing we actually want to use day-to-day - and new(ish) Your Skin Foundation Stick is recognisably of that stable.

Beauty editor fiona mckim pictured with bare skin on the left, then after applying Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick on the right

(left) before and (right) after applying Jones Road Your Skin Foundation Stick

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

As with all foundation sticks, this has the obvious advantage of being its own applicator. Twist it up and scribble it straight on, no mess, no fuss.

You'll need to blend, of course, so you could use a sponge or a brush if you want to. However, unlike many drier sticks which really do need a tool to blend, I find Your Skin is so soft and malleable that fingers are just fine, and the warmth of my hands really melts the formula in. It's all so easy.