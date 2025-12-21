If you try one product, make it this no-fuss, lightweight base that's so perfect for winter

Call me a contrarian, but I absolutely love querying received wisdom. Einstein said, "The important thing is not to stop questioning," and I think this curiosity-forward approach serves beauty shoppers very well.

Where am I going with this? Base. Specifically, the often-touted thinking that the best lightweight foundations should be worn during summer, then swapped for heavier formulas in winter. It's never made sense to me.

If you agree, you'll be happy to know I've been wearing a brilliant tinted moisturiser every day this December, and its easy, hydrating formula has been just what my winter skin needed. Stuff seasonal diktats and join me.

Why this tinted moisturiser is my beauty buy of the week

Why are we told to swap to full coverage foundation when the nights draw in? Toe the line types would say, because your skin's not quite as even-toned in darkest December as it is during the dog days of summer.

Fair enough. Redness, breakouts, mottled areas, and aggravating skin conditions like dermatitis do like to show up in time for Christmas. But I think a good concealer (like Hourglass Vanish) applied sparingly and topically is a better bet for dealing with those than blanket high-cover foundation, if that's not what you usually go for.

And here's what I'm convinced you will go for, if sheer-ish, flatteringly juicy bases are your thing.

Jones Road Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer £44 at Jones Road I've written about the genius of Bobbi Brown and her Jones Road brand in this column before (specifically the gel eyeliner), but this tinted moisturiser warrants 1000+ words too. As the name suggests, it has an absolutely perfect amount of pigment. The coverage is not in any way heavy or mask-like, but also, it's not pointlessly sheer. The silky-feeling cream can be spread on using your fingers, which is what I've been doing, and it melts into the skin without much blending at all. Like everything Brown creates, the skin-first ingredients list is stacked with hydrators that create a happy, plumped, even complexion that lasts well into the evening.

My skin (l) before and (r) after applying Jones Road Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer - yes, I will of course add some blusher next (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

There's more to love here, from the slimline tube applicator (no heavy glass or dribbly pump) to the pleasingly inclusive shade range and fun little quiz to help you find the right one.

As an aside, I adore the Jones Road website's unfiltered-looking imagery, which features women of all ages and skin tones, looking - shock - like real people with real skin. Surprisingly uncommon, that, but Brown's never been one to unquestioningly accept the status quo.

If you take one thing away from this column, make it that point: question whether accepted beauty rules actually make sense for you. I'm not too proud to say that includes the things I tell you here, although I'll always try my best to give conventions a little pushback on your behalf. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.