If you try one beauty product this week, make it an eyeliner for the ages
This week's Sunday Service pays homage to a bonafide beauty pioneer and a timeless liner everyone should try
I'll be the first to admit that beauty journalists never miss an opportunity for breathless hyperbole. Experts are 'gurus', face creams 'groundbreaking' and nail polish shades 'iconic.'
What can I say? We're an excitable bunch. But sometimes the puff is justified. When I tell you that Bobbi Brown is a legendary innovator who changed the landscape with her eponymous brand 30+ years ago, continues to do so with Jones Road Beauty and created one of the best eyeliners of all time, I truly hand-on-heart mean it.
So this week's Sunday Service is dedicated to, firstly, the brilliance of this makeup artist turned mogul and, secondly, a useful and flattering product invented by Brown herself, that's back with bells on for 2025.
Why an eyeliner for the ages is my beauty buy of the week
A potted history will give useful context here. In 1991, makeup artist Brown was feeling turned off by the bright, fashion-led and not especially wearable makeup available. So, she mixed up and developed an all-nude lipstick range - 10 total, an unheard-of variety of neutrals - and launched them in New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store.
It turned out other women craved a natural makeup look - many, many other women - and the range was a hit. So followed the 25-year ascent of a global beauty behemoth, laterally under Estee Lauder Companies, launching so many products nobody had thought of before. In 1992, foundation sticks for a diverse range of skins, in 2001, Face Base (essentially the first skincare-meets-makeup primer) in 2004, gel-based liner in a pot that Bobbi later told interviewers, "is a product category I 100% made up." Put a pin in that.
Brown left the company in 2016, and four years on, founded Jones Road Beauty, which feels like a homecoming: minimalist, life-friendly products released thoughtfully and not too often. The industry loves it, as do beauty shoppers and - hurrah - in 2025 we have been blessed with Jones Road Gel Eyeliner, a reinvented Bobbi classic:
Why I'm so excited about this - and the world was so excited about the OG - is that the texture is a gift for dry or lined lids. It never drags when applied and has a velvety look that's the opposite of a harsh liquid scribble. It's also magic for anyone with oily skin (hello) and/or hooded eyes (c'est moi) as it doesn't messily dissolve or transfer. A pot and brush sounds like it'd be fiddly - being two pieces of equipment vs one - but I get neater results with this than anything. And while the currently sold-out precision liner brush is a nice add-on if you can get it, any thin, firm angled brush will do nicely.
Think no amount of clever product can make up for your lack of eyeliner-applying skill? I'd steer your attention towards woman&home's Instagram, where you'll find another brilliant makeup artist who gets what women want - Heather Marnie. In a series of tutorials, Heather demonstrates (on Yours Truly) how to create soft definition with a pencil, a tight-lining trick and applying liquid eyeliner on hooded eyes.
Even I, an old dog beauty editor of 10+ years and an eyeliner wearer of - oh lordy - 2.5 decades managed to learn some new tricks. So I don't doubt you'd pick something useful up too. Sound good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.
