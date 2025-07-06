Julianne Moore ‘destroyed’ her brows in her teens – and uses these genius tricks to bring them back to life

Hands up who treated their eyebrows badly in the past, and now regrets it? It turns out, even A-Listers aren't immune.

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, titled Julianne Moore’s Guide to Flattering Makeup for Redheads, the actor shared her everyday skincare routine and understated approach to makeup – including the brow technique she’s refined through years of trial and error.

“I pretty much destroyed my eyebrows when I was a teenager,” she admits. “Then I let them grow in, destroyed them again… and now they won’t grow back.” It’s a familiar tale for many of us, and one that’s made Moore especially meticulous when it comes to shaping and filling her brows today with some clever tricks we can't wait to try.

Julianne Moore’s go-to brow pencil - and the genius trick that helps her apply it

Drawing her once 'destroyed' brows in is what Moore calls a “major, major feat,” but she’s found a clever technique that works. And it starts with a surprising product choice. Her go-to eyebrow pencil is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, and rather than a red or auburn shade, Moore opts for something softer.

“Believe it or not, the shade that I use is blonde,” she tells the camera. “A lot of people think redheads have red eyebrows, but they very rarely do.”

Julianne Moore's Guide to Flattering Makeup for Redheads | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

To mimic fuller, thicker brows, Moore begins at the centre and uses short, hair-like strokes to fill in from underneath. Rather than creating a dramatic arch, she subtly straightens the brow line for a more flattering finish. It’s all about enhancing shape while keeping the finish soft and feathery.

Then comes the clever pinkie trick, a pro-like move that helps her maintain precision. “You rest your pinky on your nose, so you give yourself a little bit of balance with it,” she explains. “It takes forever. If you have somewhere to be, or your husband's yelling ‘we have to go!’ – it can be really frustrating.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $15 at Nordstrom $15 at Target RRP: $26/£23 A cult classic, this brow pencil features an ultra-fine tip for precise, hair-like strokes. Available in 12 versatile shades, it’s ideal for shaping sparse brows to deliver a fuller-looking finish.

To soften any edges or if her brows are getting “too archy,” she applies a bit of foundation over the top. “So, there we go,” she says. “Now I have eyebrows.”

The result? Natural, softly defined brows that look polished without feeling overly done – perfectly in keeping with her minimalist, skin-first makeup. Think sheer blush in plum-pink tones, brown mascara, radiant skin with freckles showing through, and a warm red lip when the occasion calls for it.

Looking to build your own redhead-friendly routine? Don’t miss our guide to the best makeup looks for redheads, from flattering blush tones to the lip colours that always work.