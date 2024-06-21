These are the best makeup looks for redheads as inspired by our favourite celebrities

Redheads, whether that means soft strawberry blonde, deep auburn, or classic red, are lucky enough to already have a striking and unique look, which is only intensified by makeup.

We've looked to some of our favourite celebrity redheads, from Nicole Kidman and Susan Sarandon to Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone for inspiration on the best makeup looks for red hair that you can try at home. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to makeup that complements red hair, but like with any beauty look it's worthwhile checking what complements your skin tone. Red lipstick, for example, works well with a blue undertone on paler complexions, while olive and deeper skin tones can experiment with orange-toned shades. Regardless of the shade, investing in long-lasting lipstick is a must for an easy, low-maintenance look.

Having said this, we're all unique, and makeup looks will vary from face to face and style to style. But if you're looking for a little inspiration on the best makeup looks for redheads) our 32-strong gallery of stunning redhead celebrities is a good place to start.

32 best makeup looks for redheads

Pink lips and defined eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bright pink lip provides a beautiful contrast to red hair and works well with gently defined eyes. '80s icon Molly Ringwald looked fabulous in silver and pink, proving the power of a bold matte lip.

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb View at John Lewis RRP: £26 | For a bold lip look that doesn't require much re-application, opt for a lip tint or pigment, like the NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment. If you want to copy Molly's bold, rich pink look, we recommend trying the shade 'Under My Thumb'. ILIA Clean Line Liquid Liner View at Sephora RRP: £28 | Everyone needs a great liquid eyeliner in their arsenal and if you're not entirely confident applying it, we recommend this one from ILIA. The felt liner is easy to use and great for a precise line. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Nude Glow SPF 40 Check Amazon RRP: £37 | Any good makeup look starts with a great base - whether you prefer a full-coverage foundation or a dewy look. We love this one from IT Cosmetics - not only is it 90% skincare, it's SPF 40 and comes in a wide range of shades.

Dramatic eyes and glossy lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcia Cross has enviable vibrant red hair that looks striking with dramatic winged eyes and a glossy lip. The actor wore a simple base for this look, with peach blush dusted along her cheekbones.

Nude-toned eyes and subtle pink lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep things light with a fresh makeup look that fuses pink and nude tones like Jessica Chastain. The actor teamed her demure and elegant makeup look with poker-straight sleek hair for maximum impact.

Fluttery lashes with a shiny red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman proves that sometimes the most simple makeup looks are the most effective. The award-winning actor kept her eye makeup simple with fluttery lashes and a bright, bold pout with a glossy finish. If fake lashes aren't your thing, you can easily replicate her look with a high-quality mascara.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deep purple lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Redheads can pull off striking looks like deep red, plum or purple lips. Florence Welch's deep yet vibrant auburn hair looks incredible with a darker lip colour, with the rest of her makeup look kept simple.

Red lips and a subtle smokey eye

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christina Hendricks is an iconic redhead, commanding attention on screen as Joan Harris in '60s-inspired show Mad Men. A true siren, Christina's makeup looks are usually bold and this stunning combination of bold lips and subtly smokey eyes is a winner.

Soft matte pink lips and defined eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone is the woman of the moment after her numerous big wins for Poor Things and she knows a thing or two about red carpet glamour. This look shows the Hollywood starlet wearing a soft pink lip colour and a slick of eyeliner for a timeless beauty look.

Copper eyes and natural lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A metallic copper eye is a strong choice for lighter-haired or strawberry-blonde redheads. Glowing skin and a natural, glossy lip sets off Amy Adams' look perfectly, with gently groomed brows a finishing touch to this subtle makeup style.

Smokey eyes and soft pink lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beauty icon Julia Roberts is a pro at natural makeup looks and this flawless combination shows that sometimes less is more. Julia wore her strawberry blonde locks loose and long, with a subtle smokey eye, light pink lips and gently flushed cheeks.

Simple eyes and darker nude lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While brights and pinks work well on lighter redheads, those with darker auburn shades will look fabulous with deeper nude shades. Isla Fisher paired simple eyes and defined brows with a dark nude lip for a vampy, impactful look.

Grey and nude tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beauty icon Tyra Banks makes a case for offsetting dramatic grey eyeshadow against auburn locks, her look elevated with a glossy nude pout. Lashings of mascara open up the supermodel's eyes for a flawless finish.

Barely there makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes natural makeup looks can be the most effective, particularly with a bold hairstyle like Florence Welch's cascading waves and block fringe. To recreate Florence's natural look, opt for soft eye makeup, a matte base and natural lips with a hint of lip oil or gloss.

Dramatic eyes with a soft glossy lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christina Hendricks switched it up by combining smokey, defined eyes and a more natural lip. The actor kept her base natural and fresh, putting the focus on her dramatic eye makeup.

Soft dark eyes and glossy pink lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly Ringwald was a '80s fashion icon but her recent looks have been providing us with some serious beauty inspiration. This subtle makeup look combines softly smokey and lined eyes with a natural-looking pink glossy lip.

Red eye makeup and lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red eye makeup may sound daunting but as Julianne Moore proves, it can work well with an evening makeup look, teamed with a subtle red lip. We love the bold earrings to finish this powerful look, too.

Grey-toned smokey eyes and baby pink lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Cole's playful look is refreshing makeup look to try if you have strawberry blonde locks, matching a steely grey smokey eye with baby pink lips for a '60s-inspired beauty look.

Glittery eyeliner and red lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hear us out on this one - while Emma Stone's glittering eyeliner might be quite out there, the actor wears the look with confidence and we love the contrast of her deep auburn locks and bold makeup. To tone down the look, try a glittery eyeshadow on the lids and team with a bold lip for a special evening out.

Purple-toned eye makeup and pink lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Award-winning actor Jessica Chastain's makeup look is a medley of purples and pinks with a colourful twist on a smokey eye. She wears a natural base with a hint of blusher to keep the look classic and elegant.

Copper eyes and glossy red lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor and director Bryce Dallas Howard shows how bold tones can look subtle and classy with a wash of copper on her lids and glossy red lips. The star keeps her base simple and matt to let her features shine.

Defined brows and smokey eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Defined brows and smokey eyes are a classic combination, as Lindsay Lohan proves. The actor opted for full lashes and a hint of highlighter across her cheeks for an old-school glamour makeup look.

Plum lips and defined eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's auburn locks are giving us some serious hair envy, not to mention her deep plum lips and perfectly lined eyes, finished with a pop of gold. Glowing skin completes the look.

Smokey grey eyes with natural lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sex & The City veteran Cynthia Nixon wears a classic smokey eye with an otherwise natural makeup look. The actor's red hair is styled in loose waves around her face for a relaxed and natural beauty look.

Pink lips and metallic liner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic eyeshadow or a sweep of eyeliner looks great on redheads, with Amy Adams showing a subtle dusting of silver copper under the lash line looks stunning alongside a bold pink lip.

A Hollywood red lip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Isla Fisher dialled up the glamour for a red carpet appearance with a bright Hollywood-esque red lip and defined brows and eyes. The glossy hair with a side parting and statement dangling earrings finish the look.

Fluttery lashes and lined eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dramatic eyes are a winning look for redheads and Will & Grace star Deborah Messing shows that bold lashes and lined eyes look striking with auburn hair. The actor balances the look with a simple base and natural pink lips.

Fluttery lashes and natural makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes its most effective to let your lashes take centre stage, as in the case of actor Bryce Dallas Howard, who opted for striking eyes with a natural base and nude lips.

Classic lined eyes and light pink lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Roberts wore a classic look from the '90s and Noughties on the red carpet with softly lined eyes and pink lips. This dramatic look works well on lighter redheads, drawing attention to the eyes, with the pink tones complementing strawberry blonde locks.

Bold purple lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Redheads shouldn't shy away from bright and bold colours - they're able to pull off a wide range of colours. Isla Fisher has given us some serious inspiration for a bold beauty look with daring purple lips on the red carpet.

Caramel tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross looks elegant with caramel-toned makeup, pairing brown eyeshadow with a slick of eyeliner and glossy nude lips for a subtle makeup look.

Glowing skin and orange-toned red lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An orange-undertone red lipstick looks particularly striking on redheads like Susan Sarandon, with her makeup look enhanced by the actor's glowing complexion. Good skin starts with the right skincare, so make sure you commit to the right skincare prep before applying makeup.

Heavily lined eyes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Striking redheads can carry off dramatic makeup looks like heavily lined eyes, as proven by Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. The star wears her dramatic eyes with a matte base and natural lips for a balanced beauty look.

Smudged eye makeup and nude lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson is one of our ultimate redhead beauty icons, with numerous looks to choose from. This sultry makeup look combines smokey eyes with smudged eyeliner and nude lips.