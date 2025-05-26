Ruby reds and vibrant scarlets: The chicest looks from celebrities wearing red

Red is a vibrant hue that's perfect for when you're looking to make a statement or up your style game.

There are so many fabulous ways to wear this gorgeous colour - and it's a shade that suits pretty much everyone! Whether you want to add a pop of colour with a scarlet handbag or get glammed up in a ruby red dress, this chic hue is an all-rounder that you can easily work into your style.

And we're not the only ones championing red. We've put together a selection of our favourite stars nailing this trend, just keep scrolling for some fashion inspo...

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys looked elegant in this gorgeous gown when attending The Tony Awards in 2024. The singer's floor-length dress was embellished with sequins that were dotted along the neckline and hem. Continuing the red theme, Alicia wore red gloves and pointed heels.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson made a statement with this ruby red ensemble. The star wore a floor-length dress that featured a plunging neckline and perfectly matched her red clutch. Adding drop earrings and flawless skin to the look, Gillian was red carpet ready.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton brought some serious pizzazz to the Grammys in 2019 - but when doesn't she? Posing for the camera, the star wore a scarlet dress that featured a ruffled neckline, glitzy rhinestones and an asymmetric hem. For the finishing touches, Dolly wore open-toe red sandals and a glossy pink pout.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez brought some serious glamour to the red carpet with this number. The main attraction was her metallic burgundy dress that featured a plunging neckline. Wearing her locks scraped back, the singer added diamond jewels, bronze eyeshadow and vampy nails.

Victoria Beckham

If anyone can get away with PVC trousers, it's Victoria Beckham. The fashionista's pillarbox red skinny strides perfectly matched her pointed heels. Adding a purple knit to the look, VB wore her brown locks in a spikey bun.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was snapped looking glam and cosy on the streets of New York. The model coordinated her maroon fur coat with pointed stiletto boots. Under the coat, Heidi wore a pink ruffled maxi dress and styled her blonde locks into soft, bouncy waves.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek went all-out in this glamorous number for The Golden Globes in 2025. The star's burgundy dress consisted of a sequined bodice and train, as well as a plunging neckline. We also love how she coordinated her green jewelled necklace with her eyeshadow choice!

Alexa Chung

Sometimes just a pop of red is all you need, as demonstrated by Alexa Chung right here. The stylish star wore a black embellished dress that she teamed with a statement fur coat and black heels. For accessories, Alexa clutched onto a red Miu Miu bag that matched her scarlet pout.

Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman looked uber glam in this statement two-piece. The presenter opted for a jacket and trouser combo that was covered in vibrant red sequins. Claudia completed her look with a pair of pink heels and her trademark eyeliner.

Rihanna

Rihanna always looks cool, and this look was no exception. The star wore a ruby-red PVC catsuit that featured a zip front, and she teamed it with a matching puffer shawl. Wearing her black curly locks in a stylish up 'do, Rihanna added black shades and some seriously bling diamonds.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet looked elegant on the red carpet in October 2024. The actor wore a scarlet red jumpsuit that featured a halterneck and was cinched at the waist with a black leather belt. Wearing her blonde locks in an updo, the star completed her look with gold earrings and rose-hued lips.

Helen Mirren

How chic is this look from Helen Mirren? The star looked fabulous in a cherry-red A-line midi dress that she coordinated with a matching velvet headband. Adding some pearls and a slick of red gloss, Helen ticked all the boxes with this outfit.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss proved that adding a pop of red can really bring an outfit together. The supermodel wore a pinstripe shirt that was a tomato red hue. Leaving the rest of the look simple, Kate wore black wide-leg trousers and a velvet blazer. As for accessories, she added big shades and a Chanel bag.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams made a statement in this number when attending the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. The tennis player shone in a bright red bodycon dress that featured sheer sleeves and a square neckline. Carrying a matching red bag, Serena wore her bouncy curls loose and flowing, as well as sporting a smoky eye.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore looked stunning when attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The actor's dress of choice was a red floor-length gown that was covered in teeny tiny beads. Wearing her shiny - and super long - locks loose, Demi completed her look with dangly drop earrings and a pink pout.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden was papped on her way to Heart Radio looking stylish - but when does she not? Wearing a scarlet jumpsuit, the presenter made sure her accessories matched with a cute red clutch. Amanda kept the rest of the look simple, with a denim jacket and nude heels.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington nailed it with yet another fabulous look when out at a glitzy showbiz event. The actor wore a bold red and black leather skirt that featured a split leg and midi length. Kerry teamed the skirt with a Chanel top, white biker jacket and black pointed heels. We also love her glowing complexion and pink lippy!

Jada Pinkett Smith

Proving how effective a simple slip dress can be, Jada Pinkett Smith looked chic in this floor-length number that featured spaghetti straps. Draping a black jacket around her arms, the actor completed the look with tie-up heels and red lipstick.

Adele

Adele wowed on the red carpet at the Grammys in 2023. The Rolling In The Deep singer wore a burgundy-hued velvet dress that featured a dramatic ruffled collar and train. Styling her locks into a glam, bouncy blow-dry, the star added diamond earrings and a rose pout to the look.

Davina McCall

Davina McCall went all out in red for a showbiz event in 2019. The presenter's ruby red trousers perfectly matched her top and coat combo. Adding a metallic crossbody bag and black boots to the ensemble, Davina wore her brown locks loose and glossy.

Sandra Oh

We're obsessed with this trouser suit look from Sandra Oh. The star's scarlet high-waisted strides matched her blazer that featured a huge statement flower on the left lapel. Styling her black locks into tousled waves, the actor added a pair of black pointed heels to the look.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller nailed her Glasto look with a flash of red, proving how versatile it is. Snapped on Worthy Farm, Sienna wore an oversized red jacket that featured black stripes. The star paired the piece with pinstripe trousers and a black t-shirt, as well as adding a chain necklace and sunnies.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift kept her coat as the main attraction for this outfit, and we love it. The singer's ruby-hued shearling coat featured a cute shearling trim along the cuffs and collar. Carrying a red bag, Taylor added a black bucket hat and knee-high boots to the look.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped looking stylish in this crimson co-ord that consisted of a maxi skirt and plunging scoop top. Accentuating her waist with a maroon belt, the actor wore her blonde locks loose and added some statement silver drop earrings.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner ticked all the style boxes with this ensemble. The star coordinated her crimson midi skirt with a leather clutch and red strappy sandals. Jennifer added a pale blue Bardot top to the look and styled her brown locks into soft and shiny waves.

Viola Davis

We love this all-red get-up from Viola Davis. Snapped on the streets of New York, the actor wore a scarlet red dress that she paired with a burgundy biker jacket. Continuing the red theme, Viola wore berry-hued heels and a bold lip.

Kylie Minogue

Red PVC may sound daunting, but Kylie Minogue has shown has this can easily work. The Aussie star wore a scarlet-hued boiler suit that featured a tie-waist belt. Adding bright red heels and talons to the ensemble, Kylie wore her blonde locks in a glam, tousled style.

Meghan Markle

Making an impression in Morocco, Meghan Markle wore a red smock dress that featured a pretty embroidered cape. Wearing her brown tresses pulled away from her face, the former royal accessorised with a nude clutch and heels.

Eva Longoria

Demonstrating the power of a simple red dress, Eva Longoria looked glam in a scarlet-hued mini dress. Wearing a pair of red slingbacks on her feet, Eva added gold hoops and a glossy, pink pout.

Celine Dion

Sometimes, one or even two pieces of red just isn't enough! Celine Dion showed this with her scarlet crushed velvet trouser suit that she wore over a burgundy rollneck top. Not stopping there, she also wore bright red heels and held onto a burgundy satin bag.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon showed us how a quick glimpse of red can really elevate an outfit. The actor wrapped up in a black tie coat, which gave us a peek of the red jumpsuit that she was wearing underneath. Accessory-wise, Reese opted for a matching burgundy bag and shoes combo, as well as glam shades and hoop earrings.

Zoe Ball

Snapped out and about on the streets of London, Zoe Ball looked stylish in a bold red and black striped knit. The presenter teamed the jumper with a black denim skirt, sheer tights and knee-high boots. Wearing her blonde bob super shiny, she also flaunted a flawless complexion.