Poppy red is everywhere – and Meryl Streep's power suit confirms that this vibrant shade is going to dominate into summer
From shoes and jackets to sharp tailoring, this is the only shade of red worth investing in this season
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Meryl Streep confirms poppy red as the colour that we should all be integrating into our wardrobes this season. Signalling the return of this colour trend during The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, she wore a cinched waist trouser suit in the trending hue, and if you've ever shied away from this stylish shade, let Meryl convince you to try again.
The spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 have seen a rise in fire engine or poppy red, with designers including Chanel, Celine and Versace featuring the shade in their spring/summer 26 collections. However, if you're wondering how to wear the shade, we'd suggest taking notes from Meryl herself.
Whilst in South Korea last month, she was spotted wearing a suit which was fittingly made by Prada. It features an open neckline and a smart double-breasted design, whilst a brown leather belt cinches her in at the waist.
Shop Meryl's Look
This sharp suit features a fitted silhouette and a self-tie fabric belt that will add definition to your shape. This is the kind of piece that can be layered over simple t-shirts and worn with laid-back denim, whilst also working for special occasions alongside the matching trousers.
exact match
Loved by A-listers including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, and Helen Mirren, Sole Bliss is renowned for comfort-first designs that don't overlook style. The gold Riviera heels feature three layers of underfoot cushioning and are made from a gold-tone leather.
This red blazer is made from a linen-blend fabric, which makes it perfect for the warmer season thanks to its breathable qualities. Take inspiration from how Mint Velvet have styled it and wear it as part of a white jeans outfit and a simple t-shirt.
From red shoes to red outerwear, this colour is everywhere. Poppy red is a departure from cooler reds as it features an orange undertone, and we love the warmth it brings.
Take styling notes from Meryl on how to add shape to your silhouette when styling a blazer. A thin waist-belt in a contrasting colour immediately cinches you in, and it's an easy way to flatter your shape too.
This isn't the first time she's been spotted wearing this shade, and she wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit whilst in Mexico City.
Tailoring offers a chic way to embrace this colour trend, and vibrant tailored separates can be worn for a range of occasions, from fancy dinner reservations to garden parties.
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The wide-leg trousers help to elongate her silhouette, and Meryl finishes this tailored look off with some comfort-first heels made by British clothing brand, Sole Bliss. The gold Riviera heels peak out from underneath her trouser hem, adding a glamorous finishing touch, enhanced by a chunky gold double-chain necklace and subtle hoop earrings. Red and gold are a great combination, adding a luxurious but contemporary edge to any look.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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