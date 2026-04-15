Poppy red is everywhere – and Meryl Streep's power suit confirms that this vibrant shade is going to dominate into summer

Meryl Streep confirms poppy red as the colour that we should all be integrating into our wardrobes this season. Signalling the return of this colour trend during The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, she wore a cinched waist trouser suit in the trending hue, and if you've ever shied away from this stylish shade, let Meryl convince you to try again.

The spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 have seen a rise in fire engine or poppy red, with designers including Chanel, Celine and Versace featuring the shade in their spring/summer 26 collections. However, if you're wondering how to wear the shade, we'd suggest taking notes from Meryl herself.

Whilst in South Korea last month, she was spotted wearing a suit which was fittingly made by Prada. It features an open neckline and a smart double-breasted design, whilst a brown leather belt cinches her in at the waist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Meryl's Look

From red shoes to red outerwear, this colour is everywhere. Poppy red is a departure from cooler reds as it features an orange undertone, and we love the warmth it brings.

Take styling notes from Meryl on how to add shape to your silhouette when styling a blazer. A thin waist-belt in a contrasting colour immediately cinches you in, and it's an easy way to flatter your shape too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time she's been spotted wearing this shade, and she wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit whilst in Mexico City.

Tailoring offers a chic way to embrace this colour trend, and vibrant tailored separates can be worn for a range of occasions, from fancy dinner reservations to garden parties.

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The wide-leg trousers help to elongate her silhouette, and Meryl finishes this tailored look off with some comfort-first heels made by British clothing brand, Sole Bliss. The gold Riviera heels peak out from underneath her trouser hem, adding a glamorous finishing touch, enhanced by a chunky gold double-chain necklace and subtle hoop earrings. Red and gold are a great combination, adding a luxurious but contemporary edge to any look.