Amal Clooney’s striking red pencil dress is a masterclass in styling spring’s boldest colour

We might associate spring with pastel hues, delicate florals and crisp white shades, but the colour trends we saw dominate this season’s runways are a lot more bold, fun and feel-good – and fire engine red is one of the stand-out shades to wear this spring.

Styling such a bright and bold hue can be daunting, so we’ve turned to Amal Clooney, one of our favourite celebrity style icons, for help.

Back in 2019, she stepped out in a striking red pencil dress and matching jacket. The dress is perfect for spring thanks to its midi length, which provides the ideal amount of coverage for chilly days, and so does the matching jacket. The vibrant colour kept things fresh and it feels on-trend for the 2026 season – plus her sleek white heels were a timeless finishing touch.

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(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Amal's Look

Of all the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, bold red hues are where we’d turn for a boost of confidence, since statement-making tones never fail to catch the eye. While red can be worn in subtle ways, such as a chic handbag, a pair of colour-pop ballet flats or a casual T-shirt, going all out in head-to-toe red for a formal event like Amal did in 2019 is a surefire way to demand attention.

You might be wondering, can you wear red to a wedding? We say, with a look like Amal’s, it’s more than appropriate and makes knowing what to wear to a wedding this spring a breeze. Her style also makes pulling together date night outfit ideas so easy, with her red pencil skirt style feeling modern and incredibly chic.

Especially in these early days of spring, when the temperature can still be unpredictable and chilly, the midi length of Amal’s pencil dress makes it a bit more practical than the floaty maxi styles we often lean towards as the weather warms up.

Disclaimer This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.