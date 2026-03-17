Jessie Buckley's Oscars dress proves red and pink is the occasionwear colour pairing you shouldn't ignore this spring

Jessie Buckley's Oscars dress has caused quite the stir. Not only is the custom-made Chanel dress inspired by a design Grace Kelly wore to the Oscars in 1956, but the vivid red and powder pink colour pairing is a combination we're keen to carry into spring.

The spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 are favouring feminine pinks and vivid reds; however, Buckley's dress suggests that this unlikely duo becomes even more powerful when worn alongside each other.

Styled by celebrity favourite Danielle Goldberg, her gown featured an elegant off-the-shoulder silk bodice in a fire engine red. The lower half, however, fell into a beautifully draped skirt in powder pink that cascaded into a long train that pooled around her feet.

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Chanel jewellery accessorised her gown, including platinum-studded earrings, a diamond choker necklace and some sparkly rings which lean into the high-glamour aesthetic reminiscent of Grace Kelly's appearence.

Buckley received the Best Actress award at the 2026 Oscars for her role in Chloé Zhao’s film Hamnet, beating fellow nominees Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, and Renate Reinsve.

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If there was ever any doubt about red and pink working together, Jessie Buckley’s Academy Awards 2026 appearance has firmly put it to rest. What makes these shades pair so well together is that they contrast each other. Richer reds add depth whilst pinks bring a fresher, lighter appearance.

More importantly, this colour duo is the kind of pairing that works beyond the red carpet and can really lift your spring capsule wardrobe. Whether it’s a pattern dress or a blush knit with a tailored red coat or subtle accessories that bring the two together, this is a duo that we want to see more of.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buckley’s Oscars dress was heavily inspired by a design Grace Kelly wore to the Oscars back in 1956. Her gown was created with a similar silhouette, which had a floor-length pleated floral skirt, and a wrapped upper-half with a high neckline. Grace Kelly's dress was designed by American costume designer Edith Head.