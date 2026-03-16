Emma Stone brings an ethereal touch to the Oscars red carpet in a fully sequinned dress
She walked the red carpet in a backless Louis Vuitton gown
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Emma Stone glittered on the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton gown at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The fully silver sequinned dress had been hand-embroidered in an effort that reportedly took over 600 hours to pull off. So this is a dress that is worth talking about.
With a square neckline, cap sleeves and an empire-cut, the dress itself was timeless, classic and perfectly understated, hugging Emma at the bust, waist and hips before falling into a beautiful, draped, straight skirt that pooled on the carpet.
A subtle, sleek and relatively simple design, this dress packed wow factor as Emma walked away, as the custom Louis Vuitton gown had a dramatic backless design which scooped down to the small of Emma’s back. Her minimalist accessories included dainty diamond huggies and a delicate ear cuff, just enough to complement the dress without drawing attention away from it.Article continues below
Recreate Emma Stone's Red Carpet Style
The super light, almost white, silver fabric of her dress hugged her frame so beautifully and draped down to pool elegantly around her feet. The fabric was so soft that it was almost molten.
While white is a timeless shade, Emma’s dress does play into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. Cloud hues are directional for the months ahead, particularly in fabrics that offer added dimension, such as satin and bouclé.
As we move into occasionwear season, Emma's fully sequinned gown can offer some excellent inspiration for wedding guests and even the bridal party, with embellishment details tapping nicely into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.
Emma's short bob was styled into romantic, bouncy waves as its length allowed the backless detail of her dress to shine. Her makeup felt similarly subtle, thanks to her sweet peachy lip, which is ideal for the warmer months ahead.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.