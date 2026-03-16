Emma Stone brings an ethereal touch to the Oscars red carpet in a fully sequinned dress

Emma Stone glittered on the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton gown at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The fully silver sequinned dress had been hand-embroidered in an effort that reportedly took over 600 hours to pull off. So this is a dress that is worth talking about.

With a square neckline, cap sleeves and an empire-cut, the dress itself was timeless, classic and perfectly understated, hugging Emma at the bust, waist and hips before falling into a beautiful, draped, straight skirt that pooled on the carpet.

A subtle, sleek and relatively simple design, this dress packed wow factor as Emma walked away, as the custom Louis Vuitton gown had a dramatic backless design which scooped down to the small of Emma’s back. Her minimalist accessories included dainty diamond huggies and a delicate ear cuff, just enough to complement the dress without drawing attention away from it.

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(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Recreate Emma Stone's Red Carpet Style

WAYF Kieran Sequin Cowl Back Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress £107.28 at Nordstrom This sequin-covered cocktail dress has such a similar feel to Emma's Oscars dress, with its flirty cowl back balanced out by long sleeves and a high, straight neckline for a wearable finish. Karen Millen Maya Deluxe Embellished Short Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress £195 at Karen Millen With short caped sleeves and a fit-and-flare mermaid-style silhouette, this Karen Millen gown emulates the feel of Emma's brilliantly. Plus, its white fabric is embellished with sequin details for an ethereal finish. Julia Jordan Sequin Embellished Sleeveless Evening Dress £115.68 (was £192.80) at Nordstrom Light-catching sequins sit across a sheer mesh overlay to add texture to this dress, with its smooth satin lining giving an elegant finish. A high neck and sleeveless design is balanced thanks to a flattering, A-line silhouette. Missoma Claw Huggies £75 at Missoma Emma kept things simple when it came to her jewellery and added a pair of diamond huggie earrings to her look. A contemporary earring silhouette, this design is versatile and elegant. LILI CLASPE Eraz Set of 2 Ear Cuffs £54.42 at Nordstrom Emma's ear cuff brought a playful touch to her style, with this set effortlessly slipping onto the ear for a pain-free way to add shine and glamour to an outfit, no piercing necessary. M&S Platinum Plated 2 Pack Stud Earrings Set £22.50 at M&S Emma's glittering huggie earrings boast a large gemstone that sits against the lobe and this M&S pack of studs makes for an easy, effortless way to emulate her style.

The super light, almost white, silver fabric of her dress hugged her frame so beautifully and draped down to pool elegantly around her feet. The fabric was so soft that it was almost molten.

While white is a timeless shade, Emma’s dress does play into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. Cloud hues are directional for the months ahead, particularly in fabrics that offer added dimension, such as satin and bouclé.

As we move into occasionwear season, Emma's fully sequinned gown can offer some excellent inspiration for wedding guests and even the bridal party, with embellishment details tapping nicely into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.

Emma's short bob was styled into romantic, bouncy waves as its length allowed the backless detail of her dress to shine. Her makeup felt similarly subtle, thanks to her sweet peachy lip, which is ideal for the warmer months ahead.