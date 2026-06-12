Jennifer Lopez's wide-leg jeans, periwinkle blue shirt and trench coat are Parisian styling at its chicest
It's a combination that works, whatever the weather is doing
Jennifer Lopez has been doing the rounds to promote her new film Office Romance recently, and we've been wowed by her red carpet gowns and glamorous outfits for interviews. But what we really love to see is what JLo wears on a more casual day, in Paris, no less!
She was photographed in the French capital city earlier this week, wearing an effortlessly chic combination of mid-wash wide-leg jeans, a periwinkle blue button-down shirt and an oversized trench coat layered over the top. Her designer sunglasses elevate this look even further, and although Jennifer chose sky-high heels to lengthen her legs, this is a combination that would work equally well with your best white trainers or most comfortable sandals.
The weather is confusing, to say the least, at the moment. Layers are the name of the game, and you simply cannot go wrong with a simple ensemble like jeans and a shirt. A sophisticated trench coat like this one is a sound investment for your summer capsule wardrobe, too, as they never date so you'll be wearing it for years to come.
Shop the look
This M&S trench is every bit as good in real life as it looks online. The British clothing brand is really on a roll right now, and for £95, you won't find a better trench coat on the high street, in my opinion.
I bought this last week, and it's just dreamy. The cheesecloth fabric is perfect for warmer days, and the icy blue hue screams summer. It's selling fast, so don't wait - and snap up the matching shorts while you're there, too.
Hold on before you rush to conclusions - we were dubious about sunglasses from Amazon, too. That is, until we reviewed these designer lookalikes. They look so much more expensive than they are, and we ranked them right up there amongst the best sunglasses you can buy this summer.
Jennifer accessorised with a sapphire Hermes bag, which perfectly complemented her outfit. The tan leather belt worked beautifully to pull the whole thing together, too.
If you're far more used to wearing straight-leg denim and are wondering how to style wide-leg jeans, think carefully about proportions when assembling a look. Jennifer's tucked-in, loose shirt and waist belt helped create an hourglass silhouette, but a blazer or summery broderie anglaise blouse would also work really well.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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