Catherine Zeta-Jones elevates her straight-leg jeans with a neckerchief and designer trainers for a day of sightseeing

We're more used to seeing Catherine Zeta-Jones dressed to the nines on the red carpet, but we always love to see what celebrities choose to wear on more dressed-down days.

She was pictured in Rome recently, and she embraced two of the biggest denim trends 2026 in her casual outfit: straight-leg jeans and turn-ups. The fit of the jeans is really flattering - slim but not too skinny, and when styled with a pair of Chanel trainers, it was a comfortable yet glamorous look for exploring the Eternal City.

I particularly love how CZJ accessorised her jeans and a jacket outfit with a printed red neckerchief, a white crossbody bag - also by Chanel - and a baseball cap. It's an elevated layered look that's spot on for the very unpredictable weather we're having at the moment.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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Turn-up jeans have been a big hit with A-listers lately, with everyone from Charlize Theron to Sandra Bullock wearing them. A lot of the styles I've been seeing on the high street have been wide-leg jeans, so I really like this slimmer, fresher way of leaning into the look.

Straight-leg jeans are flattering for most body types and aren't likely to fall out of fashion any time soon, so they're worth investing in. And with the turn-up trend, you can of course try it on a pair of jeans you already have in your wardrobe, although a style that comes with a cuff will always look a little neater.