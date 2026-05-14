Catherine Zeta-Jones elevates her straight-leg jeans with a neckerchief and designer trainers for a day of sightseeing
She added subtle styling details to her casual outfit for a day in Rome
We're more used to seeing Catherine Zeta-Jones dressed to the nines on the red carpet, but we always love to see what celebrities choose to wear on more dressed-down days.
She was pictured in Rome recently, and she embraced two of the biggest denim trends 2026 in her casual outfit: straight-leg jeans and turn-ups. The fit of the jeans is really flattering - slim but not too skinny, and when styled with a pair of Chanel trainers, it was a comfortable yet glamorous look for exploring the Eternal City.
I particularly love how CZJ accessorised her jeans and a jacket outfit with a printed red neckerchief, a white crossbody bag - also by Chanel - and a baseball cap. It's an elevated layered look that's spot on for the very unpredictable weather we're having at the moment.
Shop the look
This supersoft style is up there amongst the best M&S jeans. The turn-up detail is a little more subtle than on Catherine's jeans, but it still ticks the trend off your list. One reviewer wrote: "Best jeans ever, so comfortable, so good I've got two pairs in two shades."
Finding the most comfortable trainers for you is a must at this time of year. The last thing you want when you're wandering around the wonders of the world is blisters! A classic monochrome colour palette is always a good idea, as it will work with everything you're packing to take on holiday.
Bomber jackets are a big deal at the moment, and this embroidered option from British clothing brand AllSaints is particularly luxurious. It's also available in white.
Turn-up jeans have been a big hit with A-listers lately, with everyone from Charlize Theron to Sandra Bullock wearing them. A lot of the styles I've been seeing on the high street have been wide-leg jeans, so I really like this slimmer, fresher way of leaning into the look.
Straight-leg jeans are flattering for most body types and aren't likely to fall out of fashion any time soon, so they're worth investing in. And with the turn-up trend, you can of course try it on a pair of jeans you already have in your wardrobe, although a style that comes with a cuff will always look a little neater.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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