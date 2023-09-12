Our fashion writer tried on best M&S jeans for 2023, here's what she thought

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

M&S' JEANS COLLECTION IN NUMBERS Starting price point: £15 / $30.99

Size range: 🇬🇧 6-32 / 🇺🇸 2-20

Collection size: 303 jeans

If you're on the hunt for trend-worthy denim that fits brilliantly too, the best M&S jeans should be on your shopping list. With hundreds of styles in the mix and one of the best size ranges on the high street, this British retailer continues to tick all the boxes when it comes to brilliant basics.

The autumn/winter denim trends take their cues from the runways, but you don't need to shop designer to get the best jeans brands. The good news is, there's a high street store with an impressive range of stylish denim at a very affordable price point, so you can get catwalk style without the price tag. Marks and Spencer has long been a popular British clothing brand for smart and functional pieces that can be trusted to last, but new season jeans prove that the brand knows how to nail current trends whilst retaining that signature timeless appeal.

We've learnt the hard way how long it can take to find the ultimate pair of jeans. Whether it's getting the right leg length or finding a pair of the best jeans that fit both your waist and your thighs, the search can be both tedious and frustrating. That's why our fashion writer went to try on a selection of the best M&S jeans for herself, to see if they could really live up to expectations.

Our top 5 pairs of M&S jeans to invest in

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: M&S) (Image credit: Future)

1. High Waisted Wide Leg Cargo Jeans Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £45 / $77.99 Sizes: UK: 6-24 / US: 2-20 Leg lengths: Short, regular, long Fabric: 75% cotton, 23% polyester and 2% elastane Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Trend led style + Perfect fit + Very versatile shape Reasons to avoid - Short length may be slightly long for anyone under 5ft

Cargo trousers are one of our favourite '90s fashion trends, in the middle of a revival, they can feel slightly too casual for dressier occasions. At least that's what we thought until we saw this pair from Marks & Spencer. In a wide-leg fit and dark indigo hue, they demonstrate how to wear a current trend without sacrificing on timelessness.

What our tester said:

"I fell absolutely in love with this pair of jeans. Wide-leg fits are usually what I go for, so I was excited to see this modernised cargo style on the shelves for something a little different than the pairs I already own. I took my usual size (12) in these and the short leg length and they really couldn't have fit me better. Perfect around both the waist and the legs, they were so comfortable to slip on and sit down in, and they felt and looked very premium.

I tried these on whilst wearing boots with a small heel and they were full length on me, so if you're under 5ft they may be ever so slightly too long (so make friends with your local tailor). However, for what I was after, these are spot on. M&S carries a range of wide-leg jeans in this same fit, so I will absolutely be scoping out the other colours on offer. If you're after the best wide leg jeans that will be some of the most comfortable jeans but still have a cool, trendy look, these are it."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: M&S) (Image credit: Future)

2. Cord High Waisted Flared Trousers Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £39.50 / $68.99 Sizes: UK: 6-24 / US: 2-20 Length: Short, regular, long Fabric: 76% cotton, 22% lyocell and 2% elastane Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Very flattering fit + Vintage feel + Great alternative to rigid denim Reasons to avoid - Not actually made from denim

We know these aren't technically denim, but you'll find them in the jeans section of your M&S store, so we wanted to give them a go. A softer and often more comfortable alternative to rigid denim, cord is a stretchy transitional material that will provide a little more elasticity than jeans. In a '70s style flared shape, they will pair beautifully with so many of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2023.

What our tester said:

"So I did slightly cheat with these as they aren't technically jeans, but they were just too good not to include. By far my favourite thing I tried on in M&S, they easily rival my best leggings in terms of comfort, but they offer a brilliant base for work capsule wardrobe outfits. The cute front pocket detail is initially what drew me to these trousers, but the impeccable fit is what makes them one of the best M&S jeans options for me. The ideal thickness that won't stretch too much or lose its shape, I can see these lasting well for years too.

Another true-to-size piece from M&S, these were just right in my usual size and short leg length. I sometimes struggle to find flares that work with my frame, but these are exactly what I was looking for. With just the right shape around my calves that isn't too tight or too dramatic, I felt that they flattered my figure in the right way. I will definitely be picking these up in both the blue and black to see me through the winter in comfort and style."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: M&S) (Image credit: Future)

3. Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £32.50 / $56.99 Sizes: UK: 6-24 / US: 2-20 Leg length: Short, regular, long Fabric: 71% cotton, 27% polyester and 2% elastane Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Fits true to size + Comfortable amount of stretch + Timeless straight fit Reasons to avoid - Short length too long for petites

Nailing how to style straight leg jeans will open your wardrobe up to infinite styling possibilities, so it's worth finding a pair that fits you just right. These jeans are made with added stretch and a high-rise fit that will keep you comfortable and held in throughout the day, so they're a great option for casual and formal events when you want a classic denim silhouette to see you through.

What our tester said:

"This is the first pair of M&S jeans that doesn't get a full five stars from me, but they weren't far off. I had to try these on in a size up as they didn't have mine in stock, so you may want to act fast to secure your size online before they sell out. Straight leg jeans are very hit and miss for me, as they are one of the types of jeans for women that can vary a lot in how they fit curves. However, I felt that these fit well around my thighs and would be very comfortable to wear all day.

Due to being a size up they were too big on my waist, but this tells me that they fit true to size. The added stretch they have also means that you can pretty much guarantee a good fit on both the waist and legs, so you can shop with confidence. The only thing that let these jeans down is that they were too long for me even in the petite length, which I wasn't expecting considering the other M&S jeans I tried fit perfectly on the leg. However, they were easy to turn up (or you could get them shortened) to get the right fit."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: M&S) (Image credit: Future)

4. The Wide-Leg Jeans Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £35 / $60.99 Sizes: UK: 6-24 / US: 2-20 Leg length: Short, regular, long Fabric: 99% cotton, 1% elastane Worth the price tag: Yes, but size up Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Great wide leg shape + Cool, relaxed denim vibe + Will never go out of style Reasons to avoid - Runs small

This is M&S' staple pair of high waisted jeans, which is available in several different cuts and finishes. Ideal for when you want a loose cut around the legs but some definition around the waist, this roomy shape balances perfectly with tighter fitting tops or jackets.

What our tester said:

"I loved the turned-up style of this version of the high waisted jeans, but they were the only pair that didn't fit me as nicely in my usual size. I could get them on and do them up, but they definitely wouldn't be comfortable to sit down in or wear for an extended period of time. Finding long lasting jeans isn't just about scouting out high quality for me, it's also about nailing down a pair that I'll feel amazing in and want to put on every day to get maximum wear out of, so getting a comfortable fit around the waist is a top priority.

However, I did love the shape of these jeans, the length, and how they fit my legs. They were the perfect thickness and felt as though they would hold their shape for a long time. In a size-up, they'd definitely be a winner. The perfect blue hue for pairing with any other colour in your wardrobe, when it comes to how to style high waisted jeans, try pairing them with some of the best new in boots and a stylish top."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: M&S) (Image credit: Future)

5. The Mom Jeans Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £39.50 / $68.99 Sizes: UK: 6-24 / US: 2-20 Leg length: Short, regular, long Fabric: 99% cotton, 1% elastane Worth the price tag: Yes Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + True mom fit + Wardrobe staple + Timeless style Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

The best mom jeans are one of the most classic denim items you can own. Typically high rise and with a relaxed tapered leg, they sit perfectly between smart and casual. If you're on the hunt for fresh wardrobe essentials that you can enjoy for years to come, this fit is certainly one to try out.

What our tester said:

"Unfortunately they didn't have any mom jeans available in a size that would fit me, so I instead looked closely at the fabric and shape to see how this pair measures up to the other best M&S jeans. The fit on the mannequin told me that these are a true mom shape - looser around the thighs with a straighter ankle that will look very cool when turned up. Mom jeans outfits are so easy to put together with a classic shape like these, so if you're a fan of the silhouette, you'll want to give these a go.

Weighing up boyfriend jeans vs mom jeans is a common debate, but the quality of these alone sways me towards the mom fit. They felt nicely thick with a decent amount of stretch that will definitely help with comfort, and the light distressing on the top of the thighs adds a perfect vintage feel. And judging by reviews on the site, they fit wonderfully true to size. One reviewer even said these are "the best jeans I have ever owned" and there's no arguing with that. I will however keep my eyes peeled when I'm next in store, and will try these on and update my review accordingly."

How we tested the best M&S jeans

When trying on each pair of jeans, we asked our fashion writer to assess the fit, fabric quality, shape, sizing, and length. We've tried on hundreds of jeans here at w&h, many of which are at the pricier end of the spectrum, so we wanted to see if these high street finds could measure up to high end brands despite the affordable price tag. Trying on a range of cuts helped us to see how these factors changed between styles, and how the M&S denim range performs as a whole, rather than judging individual pairs of jeans.

M&S jeans - our verdict

Marks and Spencer jeans definitely get the seal of approval from us. From the size range to the leg lengths on offer, the retailer is providing ample options at the same cost as other affordable brands. One of the few places that we can walk into and be sure of a perfect fit, it has easily become one of our go-to denim brands for trendy, high-quality, and reliable jeans.