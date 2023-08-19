We've watched hundreds of fashion shows, these are the 6 autumn/winter shoe trends for 2023 to invest in

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The autumn/winter shoe trends 2023 are your fast-track way to freshen up your new season look and we’ve got the lowdown from the experts on what shoes we’ll be donning when the temperatures start to drop.

Following on from the key autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, it’s time to dig a little deeper and take a closer look at the autumn/winter shoe trends for 2023. Perfect for experimenting with a fresh style, a new pair of shoes has the power to elevate the simplest of looks and drag last year's outfits into the next season and there are a host of styles to suit every taste in the coming months.

"The shoe trends we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn and winter will be a mix of high and low fashion, seeing the fusion of trends such as Gorpcore, maximalism and balletcore,” explains Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at fashion destination SilkFred

"Occasion footwear will be all about the maximalist details - think bows, diamantes, sculptural designs and a '70s-inspired pointed toe. Whereas, our everyday shoes are all about minimal effort for maximum comfort. This doesn't mean we're throwing any old thing on our feet, it simply means we're loving a more laid-back look, like ballet flats, loafers, and the fluffiest slippers we can get our hands on. As we've seen with clothing trends such as cargo pants and utility vests, we'll be going full Lara Croft with combat boots."

Whatever your style, each one of these 2023 autumn/winter shoe trends deserves a spot in your autumn and winter capsule wardrobes.

6 autumn/winter shoe trends 2023

1. On Point

Saint Laurent / Giorgio Armani / Prada (Image credit: Getty)

Minimalists rejoice! The classic pointed shoe is having its moment. Whether it’s a pair of elegant flat shoes to wear with dresses, as seen on Giorgio Armani, or the office worker’s black court at Saint Laurent, the runways made a serious case for this sleek shoe.

Refined and unassuming, these versatile shoes are guaranteed to go with every look, from a polished jeans and heels combo to a party-ready LBD. Keep it über versatile in black court shoes or reach for a pop of colour for added zing.

Flats got a refresh from the round-toe ballet styles we saw in spring/summer shoe trends earlier this year, to this sharper, elongated style. Perfect for lengthening legs, look for added embellishments such as bows and buckles for extra interest.

2. Lace-up boots

Fendi / Gucci / Akris (Image credit: Getty)

It wouldn’t be winter without a chunky boot stomping down the catwalk and this year's offering gives a nod to the late British designer brand, Vivienne Westwood has a punky edge.

Cult-fave combat boots were spotted on the likes of Fendi and Akris and this practical lace-up design is perfect for giving floaty frocks a tougher edge. Keep it versatile in neutral hues. Blacks and tans have guaranteed longevity and look for added buckle details and platform soles for extra style kudos on the best winter boots.

“Lace-up combat boots are one of the biggest (shoe) trends for autumn/winter 2023, with designer brands like Fendi and Dior showcasing them. On the runways, we're seeing these boots being styled with leather jackets (a classic), long puffer jackets, sweater dresses, and cinched trench coats. To style these boots, you'll want the rest of your outfit to "soften" the look, such as soft knits, sculptural jackets, and lace, “ says Melissa Fiorentino, professional stylist and trends forecaster at EditorsFaves.com

3. House Shoes

Bottega Veneta / Stella McCartney / A.W.A.K.E. Mode (Image credit: Getty)

Blame work-from-home culture if you like, but our love of the best loungewear has seeped into the autumn/winter shoe trends 2023 with slipper-style shoes making a bid for runway fame. Wearable now both in and out of the house, we're talking everything from fluffy shoes to sock-like boots, and thankfully, this trend has comfort at its core.

Designer Bottega Veneta made a case for a knitted sock boot in a bold red hue, nailing one of the key fashion colour trends of 2023 too. Take note and wear with a relaxed pyjama-inspired co-ord for a chic ‘I just woke up like this’ look. Or add some Muppet-inspired fluff to your feet a la Stella McCartney. Play with textures and wear with feminine fabrics such as silky dresses and skirts. This trend is all about fun after all.

4. Slouchy thigh-highs

Isabel Marant / Stella McCartney / Burberry (Image credit: Getty)

The over-the-knee (OTK) boot was a core silhouette last season and for the autumn/winter shoe trends 2023, this look remains a standout style, with slouchier silhouettes taking over, spotted at the likes of Isabel Marant. A welcome alternative to more form fitted designs, this more relaxed fit will look great layered over jeans or under the best midi dresses.

"We are also loving slouchy thigh-high boots which are great for date night or a girls night out. As always with thigh-high styles, and especially when they are loose-fitting, I would recommend going shorter on your dress to avoid looking frumpy,” says Megan.

A step up from the best knee-high boots, the OTK isn’t as daunting as it may seem and you don’t have to go full-on Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Ease yourself in by teaming with more casual pieces - a cute jumper dress or slouchy knit and leggings combo. Stick to head-to-toe tonal shades such as creams and caramels for a look that’ll make you appear taller too!

5. Take a bow

Versace / Loewe / Prada (Image credit: Getty)

Autumn’s sweetest trend, bow adornments were spotted at Versace, Loewe and Prada. These show-stealing shoes are not always the most practical but will certainly make a statement and if you can’t wait till autumn, these would make a delightful addition to wedding guest dresses too.

“These styles are all about making a statement and not being afraid to do so. If a pair of heels has a cute bow and a fun heel don't let it scare you off. Autumn/winter 2023 is going to be all about taking sartorial risks. To fully embrace the maximalist trend I would pair your heels with an outfit that may be in a clashing colour and some fun accessories, like a statement necklace,” says Megan.

If this sounds a little daunting to you, keep the rest of your outfit simple and let the shoes take centre stage. Wear with a power suit, your best jeans or a fuss-free frock. Loewe’s soft velvet iteration certainly wouldn’t look out of place with your favourite evening gown come party season.

6. Masculine loafers

Miu Miu / MaxMara / Giorgio Armani (Image credit: Getty)

Perhaps not the most groundbreaking of trends but you can’t escape autumn’s favourite flat and the best loafers were out on force on the runway for next season. Whilst previous seasons we’ve seen loafers take on a chunkier silhouette, this autumn/winter the masculine flat has gone back to basics with a sleek and polished aesthetic.

From brogue-like designs to slip-on loafers, this dominating flat will never go out of style, making it well worth the investment. Nailing those smart casual outfit ideas, they look equally stylish paired with dresses as they do with jeans. September will always be associated with that back-to-school vibe so embrace it and style loafers with relaxed tailoring - tapered trousers, with an oversized fit blazer will lean into the Quiet Luxury trend effortlessly.

"Ballet pumps and loafers are a seriously fashion-forward choice and fit nicely into the Quiet Luxury trend. To create a seamless look, I would pair these shoes with simple wardrobe staples such as slouchy jeans, with a simple white tee and an oversized cardigan,” says Megan.