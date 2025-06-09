Think that Mary Janes are girlish? These grown up and gorgeous celebrity outfits embrace this timeless shoe trend

Have you got a pair of Mary Janes in your wardrobe? These celebrity style moments are exactly why you should invest in these timeless shoes.

When you think of the biggest shoe trends, a pair of Mary Jane flats or heels might not spring to mind instantly – perhaps because this style just never seems to fall out of fashion. But trust us, they're so chic and have a whole lot of potential. Whether you're a dainty ballet pump person or love a chunkier pair, opting for a strappy Mary Jane style can add a playful twist to an outfit.

If you're in need of inspiration, there are plenty of stars to look to, with looks from decades ago to more recent ensembles.

32 times celebrities wore Mary Janes

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dripping in Swarovski in a shimmering fringed mini dress at the Swarovski Fashion Rocks show in October 2007, fashion icon Kate Moss chose a pair of patent black Mary Jane strap heels and a simple black clutch for lowkey accessories.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing in LA at the MTV Movie Awards in June 1995, Sandra Bullock ravished in rich cherry red. Teaming a scarlet midi with a pair of shining Mary Jane heels, she was the epitome of old school Hollywood glamour. So nostalgic.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts had a full metallic moment for the Tory Burch spring/summer 2024 show in New York in September 2023. Naomi styled a striking silver midi dress by the designer with a pair of mirror-esque Mary Jane heels.

Margaret Qualley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley looked gorgeous in winter lace at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in LA in December 2023. She stepped out in a flowing black and blue floral midi, with a pleated skirt and plunging neckline. Keeping her footwear simplistic, Margaret wore a pair of sweet Mary Jane-style ballet flats in black.

Jenna Coleman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending Veronica Beard's Summer Fair in 2023, Jenna Coleman kept her London in June style chic yet playful in a blue, white and coral striped blazer with statement braided fringing. She wore the standout jacket with matching shorts and a pair of triple-strap silver Mary Janes that we adore.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes is a known Mary Jane fan and in January 2025 paired a crisp pair of ballet flats with contrasting black ankle socks for a day out in New York. Always one to nail cool and casual dressing, Katie went simple with straight leg jeans and a black winter coat.

Princess Beatrice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice did autumnal tones right in her longline maroon coat with gorgeous gold button details for an October day in London in 2024. With her deep red outerwear doing all the talking, her delicate Mary Jane ballet flats were the right choice.

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle William's chunky buckle up Mary Jane-style brogues were just the right pick for all-black academia-chic look, worn in Paris in September 2024. The actress blended the patent black pair with sheer tights, a cool pair of cat eye sunglasses and a tailored mini skirt and jacket two piece.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor went bold with a combination of florals, vibrant reds, and pretty pinks during an outing in London in January 2024. Her striking printed mini dress with long balloon sleeves took centre stage - but her baby pink block Mary Jane block heels are what caught our attention.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has quite the shoe collection, and her two-tone Jennifer Chamandi Mary Jane slingbacks are a pair we've seen her wear just a handful of times. Ladylike, elegant and totally timeless, the ivory and black pumps didn't distract from the beauty of her apple green Suzannah London when she stepped out in London for Mental Health Awareness Week in May 2023.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung's unusual black Mary Jane wedge heels with their pointed toe design were the cherry on top of her 2022 British Fashion Awards look, consisting of a Posh Spice-esque Prada mini dress, with a sheer tulle cape draped on top.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson's beige tailored trousers and pink button-up combination worn by the actress in Rome back in 2013 reminds us of the stylish simplicity a shirt and trousers look can bring during summer. Her sleek yet unassuming black Mary Jane pumps were a cute, low-key addition.

Lucy Boynton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Boynton's pleated pinafore, bow tie and crisp white shirt look was perfectly topped off with the addition of her maroon double-strapped Mary Jane pumps. The pointed pair added a rich pop of colour - and even matched her deep scarlet lipstick.

Zooey Deschanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Undeniably one of the most memorable looks of 2025, Zoey Deschanel's head-to-toe red moment for January in Paris is the definition of a head turner, made up of ultra chunky Mary Jane heels, sheer tights, a classic mini dress and a top handle, all in the same eye-catching cherry tone.

Paris Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Hilton's shimmering boucle mini dress by Self Portrait provided a classic Chanel-esque feel when she wore it in New York in November 2013. Highlighting how chic a tweed-style LBD with a contrasting white collar, a pair of opaque tights and some Mary Jane heels is, Paris added her signature sunglasses to top off the look.

Carly Rae Jepson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carly Rae Jepson was all pink, frills and gingham when she was spotted in New York in August of 2023. Looking cool and comfy in an easy breezy tiered gingham maxi skirt and rose-toned cardi, Carly added a chunky contrasting shoe in the form of some thick-soled round toe Mary Janes. They're one of the more unique pairs we've seen.

Amanda Holden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Holden was a sensation in head-to-toe apple green when she stepped out in London in March 2023, in an asymmetrical bodysuit tucked into a figure-hugging leather midi skirt. Completing the green goddess look, Amanda wore a coordinating coat and added height with her Mary Jane heels.

Paloma Faith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paloma Faith made her black Mary Janes look subtle when she wore them over a pair of black opaque stockings that almost disguised the double strap detail on her pointed heels. The old-school shoes were perfect for her flowing black frock with its frilly white underskirt when she wore it in London in 2023.

Katie Aselton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Aselton proved that a pair of heels doesn't have to go hand in hand with a red carpet dress as she appeared at a Hollywood premiere in a pair of Mary Jane pumps in December 2024. Keeping her footwear flat and comfy, Katie let her sultry sheer lace LBD act as the main attraction.

Molly Ringwald

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out for January 2024 in NYC, Molly Ringwald made her satin fuchsia pink Mary Jane flats the star of the outfit. The super striking and beautifully vibrant pair took our attention straight to her footwear - although her heavy, navy longline coat deserves some recognition, too.

Nicola Coughlan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan made her studded black mini dress and balloon-sleeved collared blouse look utterly timeless and so sweet with the addition of her chunky buckle-up Mary Jane brogues. This autumnal London outfit proved how layering should be done.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using her shoes to add some old-school glamour to her summer in New York City style, Sarah Jessica Parker wore her floaty floral summer dress with the bejewelled jungle green Mary Jane-style Celine heels from her SJP collection in July 2020. We adore the contrasting combination of flowing and flowery with elegant satin.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wandering around the streets of New York City in April 2014, Taylor Swift channelled springtime in a navy and yellow floral mini dress from Urban Outfitters. Taylor has long loved an outfit with a cute, vintage feel - and her tea dress worn with green bow detail Mary Janes was just that.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combining a gorgeous tweed Me+Em fringed jacket with a classic pair of black cigarette pants, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was the epitome of smart and chic for a visit to a Dagenham secondary school in March 2020. She went for two tone Mary Jane heels by Jennifer Chamandi - a design Kate Middleton owns, too.

Holly Willoughby

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clutching an instantly-recognisable quilted Chanel handbag and wearing a crisp white duffle coat, Holly nailed black and white dressing for this 2010 look. She wore black skinny jeans and added a pair of subtle and dainty flats with a Mary Jane strap.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller's rich burgundy Mary Jane heels were the pop of unexpected colour her all-over neutral summer's day look needed when she wore it in London in 2010. The June outfit featured a muted grey mini skirt and striped charcoal and white cami - along with a large sandy-toned handbag.

Christa Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Svelte, shining and figure-hugging, Christa Miller's chocolate brown leather moment that she wore for winter in LA in December 2024 made for a look that was both subtle and standout at the same time. Her black Mary Janes with thin, dainty straps were a super sleek choice.

Elizabeth Olsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing in New York in September 2024, Elizabeth Olsen kept things coordinated in a printed pleated mini skirt and matching collared shirt set. Staying in lane with the pretty pink hue of the two-piece, Elizabeth added an ultra pale pair of Mary Jane dolly pumps.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore's 2002 Venice Film Festival outfit demonstrated basic black styling at its finest. In a pleated black midi dress and Mary Jane heels with a chunky, wide strap, this look wouldn't look out of place over 20 years on.

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A crisp white statement collar, bold puffed sleeves, and studded Mary Jane heels - Michelle Williams' preppy black and white mini dress moment in January 2023 reminded us of the power of a simple monochrome look.

Queen Letizia of Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Letizia of Spain's caramel brown block heels with their Mary Jane-style straps were the dreamiest accompaniment to her apple red power suit when she visited Madrid in April 2024. The pointed toes of the heels combined with the crisp tailoring of her straight trousers created that sleek silhouette she always wears so well.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Romantic chiffon, braided straps, and pretty pastel lilac, Jessica Alba's floaty frock at the Film Independent's 2009 Spirit Awards was the most beautifully feminine addition to her timeless nude Mary Jane heels.