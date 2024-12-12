Katie Holmes reveals a clever way to wear flats this winter in ruby red Mary Janes and stylish cold-weather layers

I can't resist a good pair of flats. They’re the ultimate staple—stylish, easy to wear, and so chic. But when the colder months come round, I find myself swapping them out for boots, assuming that they are a no-go in the winter months. However, Katie Holmes' latest look shows that a good pair of flats can be worn all year round.

Spotted in New York this week, she styled her ruby red Mary Jane flats with a tan-coloured blazer, denim wide leg jeans, and a cosy black scarf—stylish and cold-weather appropriate too. The key takeaway from this look is that if you want to wear your favourite flats, layering up is a non-negotiable. Opt for warm staples from your winter capsule wardrobe, like the best wool jumper or the best winter coat layered over some denim jeans or a dress and some thick tights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She finishes the look with the Le Cambon suede tote bag from Manu Atelier, a style that has been sought after by fashion lovers all year, however, they are currently out of stock of this specific style.

The ruby red shade of Katie's flats is heavily trending this season and adds the perfect pop of colour and texture to this outfit. There is something so undeniably stylish about adding a vibrant finishing touch to an otherwise neutral look. So if you're wanting to invest in a new pair of flats and debating which shade to choose, my advice would be to go bold!

Shop Our Favourite Red Flats

Aeyde Uma velvet Mary Jane flats £290 at Net a Porter The squared toes and slim straps of these flats makes them feel modern, yet timeless too. And the crimson red colour is perfect for the festive season, finish off you Christmas party outfit with these winning shoes. Anthropologie Luna Pointed-Toe Buckle Flats £110 at Anthropologie With a stylish silver buckle and a leather material, these shoes are not only super on-trend but they are made to last too. Team them with anything from your wardrobe, from denim jeans to a little black dress. H&M Bow Detail Ballet Pumps £21.99 at H&M These ballet pumps feature round toes and the chicest bow at the front. Plus if you aren't a fan of red there are other colourways to choose from including a chocolate brown and a snakeskin pattern.

Another trick is to choose wisely with your flats; make sure they have quality soles to ensure that your feet stay dry and warm! Ballet flats and Mary Janes have been heavily trending since JW Anderson and The Row brought them back in style. Now, they're everywhere, with lots of stylish options on the high street to choose from. However, for a more winter-appropriate style, opt for a leather pair, although who can resist indulging in a velvet pair?

Shop Katie's Outfit

Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Jeans £103.97 at Nordstrom These are some of the best wide leg jeans we've seen all season. In a light wash and featuring a comfortable stretch denim, you can wear these all day long without discomfort. Sezane Christie Jacket Camel £170 at Sezane This double breasted, fully lined camel tone jacket will be your new best friend. You will wear this style all year round, from layering over your favourite dresses to wearing with white jeans on a warm day. COS Fringed Mohair Scarf £85 at COS If you're still finalising your winter accessories, then this scarf should be a top contender. It's made for the cold weather and is knitted from a mohair and wool blend that forms a soft comfortable texture.