Katie Holmes reveals a clever way to wear flats this winter in ruby red Mary Janes and stylish cold-weather layers
Who says you can't wear your favourite flats in this weather?
I can't resist a good pair of flats. They’re the ultimate staple—stylish, easy to wear, and so chic. But when the colder months come round, I find myself swapping them out for boots, assuming that they are a no-go in the winter months. However, Katie Holmes' latest look shows that a good pair of flats can be worn all year round.
Spotted in New York this week, she styled her ruby red Mary Jane flats with a tan-coloured blazer, denim wide leg jeans, and a cosy black scarf—stylish and cold-weather appropriate too. The key takeaway from this look is that if you want to wear your favourite flats, layering up is a non-negotiable. Opt for warm staples from your winter capsule wardrobe, like the best wool jumper or the best winter coat layered over some denim jeans or a dress and some thick tights.
She finishes the look with the Le Cambon suede tote bag from Manu Atelier, a style that has been sought after by fashion lovers all year, however, they are currently out of stock of this specific style.
The ruby red shade of Katie's flats is heavily trending this season and adds the perfect pop of colour and texture to this outfit. There is something so undeniably stylish about adding a vibrant finishing touch to an otherwise neutral look. So if you're wanting to invest in a new pair of flats and debating which shade to choose, my advice would be to go bold!
Shop Our Favourite Red Flats
The squared toes and slim straps of these flats makes them feel modern, yet timeless too. And the crimson red colour is perfect for the festive season, finish off you Christmas party outfit with these winning shoes.
With a stylish silver buckle and a leather material, these shoes are not only super on-trend but they are made to last too. Team them with anything from your wardrobe, from denim jeans to a little black dress.
Another trick is to choose wisely with your flats; make sure they have quality soles to ensure that your feet stay dry and warm! Ballet flats and Mary Janes have been heavily trending since JW Anderson and The Row brought them back in style. Now, they're everywhere, with lots of stylish options on the high street to choose from. However, for a more winter-appropriate style, opt for a leather pair, although who can resist indulging in a velvet pair?
Shop Katie's Outfit
These are some of the best wide leg jeans we've seen all season. In a light wash and featuring a comfortable stretch denim, you can wear these all day long without discomfort.
This double breasted, fully lined camel tone jacket will be your new best friend. You will wear this style all year round, from layering over your favourite dresses to wearing with white jeans on a warm day.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Bake Off switched their KitchenAids for this stand mixer - is it a genuinely good swap?
The Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer is a professional-quality alternative to KitchenAid, just a couple of hundred pounds cheaper. Here's how it performed in our tests
By Laura Honey Published
-
Kate Middleton answered our smart-casual Christmas styling questions with her tartan skirt and black cardigan
The Princess of Wales's red tartan midi skirt and sleek cardigan is the festive look that ticks all of the 'smart-casual' boxes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Amethyst jumper, cosy beanie and Hunter wellies? We can't wait to copy Helen Skelton's perfect 'coffee and a stroll' outfit
Elegant burgundy nails elevated this effortlessly chic look
By Ella Taylor Published
-
If there's one outfit I could wear all winter, it'd be Emilia Fox's soft chunky green knit and comfy jeans
The actress just made the most simple outfit look ultra chic
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston reveals how to style a little black dress with a warm winter coat - and make it look glamorous
Just in time for festive celebrations...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Claudia Winkleman keeps things neutral and cosy in the chicest way with new M&S outfit
Claudia Winkleman is the queen of layering and her latest cosy look from M&S is the most perfect everyday winter outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Goodbye dresses— I'm wearing Cat Deeley's crimson velvet trouser suit this Christmas
And it's from a high-street favourite...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Garraway spreads Christmas joy with rainbow checkerboard dress and pink heels
Kate Garraway's patterned jumper dress reminded us that fabulous festive outfits can also be so cosy and comfortable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Olivia Colman's latest look has convinced us to buy black satin dresses this party season—and it will convince you too
We've found the chicest styles to channel Olivia's look this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're shopping Gillian Anderson's stylish navy jumper and black pleated skirt for the festivities ahead
This combination offers the perfect outfit formula for sophisticated winter dressing
By Molly Smith Published