Forget wearing black in summer, Katie Holmes just made me reconsider this autumnal hue for hot days
It's giving goth girl summer... but softer
When the warm weather hits, my inner rock chick sees it as the perfect opportunity to switch from my all-black winter uniform to my capsule summer wardrobe, but Katie Holmes has just given me pause for thought with her latest look.
The actress arrived at the Tod's Cocktail party at their flagship New York store wearing a head-to-toe look from the brand, including a T Timeless mini shopping bag in dazzling white leather. But it was the contrasting gothic-like outfit behind it that caught my attention.
Wearing a deep chestnut drop-waisted dress featuring a full leather skirt, Holmes had amped up the rock chick look with heavily kohl-lined eyes and a dark lipstick for a dramatic visage that tapped into spring/summer trends 2025 for dark romantic looks.
THE LAST ROMANTICS
Seen on the catwalks of Saint Laurent, Valentino and Chanel to name but a few, dark romantic and bohemian-inspired looks are back but Katie's chestnut-hued dress has a sharper, more streamlined feel to it.
The drop-waist of her mixed textile dress is a refreshing take on the classic flared midi dress cut and while Holmes' dress won't be available to buy for a few more weeks as it's from the AW25/26 Tod's collection, there's plenty of ways that you can acheive her look now and for a fraction of the price.
Shop the look
In a rich maroon, this fit and flare drop waist cotton dress will be a versatile part of your summer wardrobe - wear with heels as your best wedding guest outfit and with gold sandals on holiday.
EXACT MATCH
Crafted from the finest Italian leather, Tod's bags are some of the best designer bags around. This mini tote will hold all of your essentials and comes with a shoulder strap for hands-free moments too.
With a similar ruched bodice, this number from Nobody's Child is an excellent copycat - or should that be copy-Katie? - for the actress' look. The stretchy bodice also makes it a stylish dress to hide a tummy.
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to Tod's, this vegan leather Emilia bag from Fiorelli is a stylish alternative. Complete with gold hardware detailing, it's got an air of a quiet luxury handbag but with a high street tag.
Drop waist dresses are all over the high street this summer. First gaining popularity in the 1920s in the form of the flapper style, this relaxed cut is a youthful alternative to more fitted frocks, making it a great option for hot weather.
However, one thing to consider with this cut is where the waist lands on your body as the seam will draw attention to this point and plays with the traditional proportions of the body. If you have a slightly wider lower half, you may want to look for a style where the dropped waist sits higher than the hip or a looser cut that has a more exaggerated A-line shape for a more flattering silhouette.
If, like me, you might be getting bored of your summer black wardrobe, take a tip from Katie Holmes' outfit and make the switch to mahogany hues this summer.
Warm brown tones are flattering on every skin tone and will work with both neutral accessories and colour pop pieces too. To keep your look feeling fresh, swap Holmes' heavy evening makeup for peachy tones, fresh skin and golden bronzer for a finishing touch.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
