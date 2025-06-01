Forget wearing black in summer, Katie Holmes just made me reconsider this autumnal hue for hot days

When the warm weather hits, my inner rock chick sees it as the perfect opportunity to switch from my all-black winter uniform to my capsule summer wardrobe, but Katie Holmes has just given me pause for thought with her latest look.

The actress arrived at the Tod's Cocktail party at their flagship New York store wearing a head-to-toe look from the brand, including a T Timeless mini shopping bag in dazzling white leather. But it was the contrasting gothic-like outfit behind it that caught my attention.

Wearing a deep chestnut drop-waisted dress featuring a full leather skirt, Holmes had amped up the rock chick look with heavily kohl-lined eyes and a dark lipstick for a dramatic visage that tapped into spring/summer trends 2025 for dark romantic looks.

THE LAST ROMANTICS

Seen on the catwalks of Saint Laurent, Valentino and Chanel to name but a few, dark romantic and bohemian-inspired looks are back but Katie's chestnut-hued dress has a sharper, more streamlined feel to it.

The drop-waist of her mixed textile dress is a refreshing take on the classic flared midi dress cut and while Holmes' dress won't be available to buy for a few more weeks as it's from the AW25/26 Tod's collection, there's plenty of ways that you can acheive her look now and for a fraction of the price.

Shop the look

Drop waist dresses are all over the high street this summer. First gaining popularity in the 1920s in the form of the flapper style, this relaxed cut is a youthful alternative to more fitted frocks, making it a great option for hot weather.

However, one thing to consider with this cut is where the waist lands on your body as the seam will draw attention to this point and plays with the traditional proportions of the body. If you have a slightly wider lower half, you may want to look for a style where the dropped waist sits higher than the hip or a looser cut that has a more exaggerated A-line shape for a more flattering silhouette.

If, like me, you might be getting bored of your summer black wardrobe, take a tip from Katie Holmes' outfit and make the switch to mahogany hues this summer.

Warm brown tones are flattering on every skin tone and will work with both neutral accessories and colour pop pieces too. To keep your look feeling fresh, swap Holmes' heavy evening makeup for peachy tones, fresh skin and golden bronzer for a finishing touch.