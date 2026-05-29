Katie Holmes's white t-shirt and breezy maxi skirt is the timeless heatwave outfit formula that's so easy to recreate
Nothing beats this go-to pairing when temperatures soar
Katie Holmes's breezy midi-skirt outfit is all I can think about in these soaring temperatures. And if you're wondering what to wear in the heat, her flawless formula, which combines a cotton poplin skirt with a crisp white t-shirt, is worth recreating.
It's about time that we wave goodbye to our favourite jeans, and if you're looking for alternatives, a floaty cotton maxi skirt offers comfort and looks elevated, too. Whilst linen trousers or denim shorts are often favoured, a longer skirt is an airy, breathable option that also looks extremely chic.
Spotted in New York in April, she wore a sky blue skirt with a vibrant red trim, a crisp white t-shirt and leather loafers for a polished finish. Her exact skirt is by fashion designer Rosie Assoulin and has now officially sold out. Over her shoulder, Katie carries an A.P.C. Poppy Tote Bag, and she shades her eyes from the sun with brown aviator sunglasses. Her exact loafers are the Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers, which add a structured finishing touch to her summery attire.
Shop Katie Holmes's Look
This sky blue skirt features a smooth waist panel and fans out into a neat pleated design, which adds texture and movement to its silhouette. Style with a simple t-shirt, your best sunglasses and some comfy sandals.
Wear with
There's a reason why this outfit formula really works during the summer, and it genuinely makes getting dressed in hot weather feel easier. A long poplin skirt has a breeziness that you need on warm days, and it looks so polished, too. Paired with a simple t-shirt, this outfit can be worn almost every day.
The beauty of this formula is how easily it can transition into a smart-casual outfit, too. Swap flats for wedges or simply add some stacked bracelets or a chunky necklace, and it works for summer lunches, garden parties or even relaxed office days.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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