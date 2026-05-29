Katie Holmes's white t-shirt and breezy maxi skirt is the timeless heatwave outfit formula that's so easy to recreate

Katie Holmes's breezy midi-skirt outfit is all I can think about in these soaring temperatures. And if you're wondering what to wear in the heat, her flawless formula, which combines a cotton poplin skirt with a crisp white t-shirt, is worth recreating.

It's about time that we wave goodbye to our favourite jeans, and if you're looking for alternatives, a floaty cotton maxi skirt offers comfort and looks elevated, too. Whilst linen trousers or denim shorts are often favoured, a longer skirt is an airy, breathable option that also looks extremely chic.

Spotted in New York in April, she wore a sky blue skirt with a vibrant red trim, a crisp white t-shirt and leather loafers for a polished finish. Her exact skirt is by fashion designer Rosie Assoulin and has now officially sold out. Over her shoulder, Katie carries an A.P.C. Poppy Tote Bag, and she shades her eyes from the sun with brown aviator sunglasses. Her exact loafers are the Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers, which add a structured finishing touch to her summery attire.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Katie Holmes's Look

Zara Voluminous Skirt £35.99 at Zara This sky blue skirt features a smooth waist panel and fans out into a neat pleated design, which adds texture and movement to its silhouette. Style with a simple t-shirt, your best sunglasses and some comfy sandals. M&S Pure Cotton Poplin Striped Pleated Midi Skirt £30 at M&S The drawstring waist on this striped midi skirt adds to its comfortable appeal, allowing you to adjust the fit throughout the day. The bright sky blue colour feels summery, and it's perfect for pairing with bright white shades. Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 at Free People This midi-skirt holds an impressive amount of volume thanks to its gathered design. Made from 100% cotton, you can rely on this breezy style to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.

Wear with

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt £26.77 at Nordstrom As soon as summer arrives, white t-shirts reign supreme, and if your current collection requires a refresh, this crewneck design by Nordstrom is a winning choice. It's made exclusively from pima cotton, known for its breathable, soft qualities. Sézane Marceau Loafers - Smooth Black - Smooth Cowhide Leather £175 at Sézane Add a polished finishing touch to your summer outfits with these sharp loafers. Their gathered mock toe make them feel especially high-end, and their supple leather will only get better with age. Le Specs Le Mimi | Gold Smoke Tint £85 at Le Specs An updated take on classic aviators, these sunglasses feature a cool double-bridge design and a gold-tone frame. Add these to the simplest of outfits for an elevated finishing touch.

There's a reason why this outfit formula really works during the summer, and it genuinely makes getting dressed in hot weather feel easier. A long poplin skirt has a breeziness that you need on warm days, and it looks so polished, too. Paired with a simple t-shirt, this outfit can be worn almost every day.

The beauty of this formula is how easily it can transition into a smart-casual outfit, too. Swap flats for wedges or simply add some stacked bracelets or a chunky necklace, and it works for summer lunches, garden parties or even relaxed office days.