Katie Holmes is a standout example of why cropped jeans and ballet flats are made to go together
Her elevated take on casual wear will make everyday dressing so easy this spring
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In the early days of spring, we’re often left wondering, ‘what should I wear today?’ The milder temperatures and sunnier skies have us eager to embrace lightweight, seasonal staples, but the weather is still unpredictable, and that can make everyday dressing a little tricky to master.
But Katie Holmes has the ideal outfit formula that makes casual, everyday dressing a breeze at this time of year. And, as a bonus, her look relies on staples that are mainstays in many spring capsule wardrobes, so her look is easy to recreate.
Earlier this month, she was spotted out and about in the easy-going, springtime pairing of cropped jeans and ballet flats. The wide leg silhouette and flattering high waist, teamed with a cropped hemline, immediately updates her denim to give it a spring-ready flair, and her ballet flats mean she can go sockless for a feel that’s adjacent to sandals but offers slightly more weather protection.
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While jeans and trainers are a pairing we’ll always turn to, Katie’s ballet flats feel like a more refined alternative this spring. The streamlined flat might not have made its way into the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 itself, but its low-profile, versatile shape taps into many of the silhouettes that have, referencing jazz and boat shoe silhouettes.
Because of its sleek shape, ballet flats are ideal for wearing with wide-leg denim, especially in a cropped style, as they create a complementary, balanced look. A subtle flash of ankle helps to highlight her shoes and lengthen her frame.
While Katie styled her jeans and ballet flats with a lightweight jacket and statement scarf, there are plenty of other spring staples that can be paired with her denim and flats to create easy, everyday looks. Try on your favourite knitwear, or create a jeans and a blazer outfit that can see you through the work week in style. You can just as easily throw on a t-shirt and one of the best trench coats, too, making Katie’s outfit formula a real, all-rounder style.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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