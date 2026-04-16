Katie Holmes is a standout example of why cropped jeans and ballet flats are made to go together

In the early days of spring, we’re often left wondering, ‘what should I wear today?’ The milder temperatures and sunnier skies have us eager to embrace lightweight, seasonal staples, but the weather is still unpredictable, and that can make everyday dressing a little tricky to master.

But Katie Holmes has the ideal outfit formula that makes casual, everyday dressing a breeze at this time of year. And, as a bonus, her look relies on staples that are mainstays in many spring capsule wardrobes, so her look is easy to recreate.

Earlier this month, she was spotted out and about in the easy-going, springtime pairing of cropped jeans and ballet flats. The wide leg silhouette and flattering high waist, teamed with a cropped hemline, immediately updates her denim to give it a spring-ready flair, and her ballet flats mean she can go sockless for a feel that’s adjacent to sandals but offers slightly more weather protection.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Cropped Jeans

River Island Blue Seam Detail Cropped Jeans £42 at River Island Like Katie's jeans, this pair from River Island have seam details that bring structure to the cropped shape for an elevated, polished touch. Their wide leg and mid-rise waist create an easy-going style that's super versatile. Mango Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans £35.99 at Mango These cropped, wide-leg jeans are available in a range of denim hues, from ecru and light blues to mid to dark washes. The less form-fitting shape highlights the ankle-grazing hem, and a raw hem adds texture. H&M Wide High Waist Ankle Jeans £19.99 at H&M Neat creases run down the front and back of these ankle-grazing jeans, adding structure and a refined feel to the casual hero. Patch pockets on the front add charm, and, as is the case with Katie's style, they're available in a range of washes.

Shop Ballet Flats

Nine West Kebba Mary Jane Flat £75.09 at Nordstrom These sleek black flats combine a polished look with a hint of moto edge, as their eyelet details and statement straps are both practical and chic. H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £32.99 at H&M These faux-leather flats are available in a bold red as well as this versatile patent black, with either pair working beautifully alongside blue denim. Zara Leather Ballet Flats with Metal Strap £59.99 at Zara Buckles and eyelet details aren't the only way to add a statement flair to simple, black ballet flats. This pair boasts a striking metal strap that gives a designer-level finish.

While jeans and trainers are a pairing we’ll always turn to, Katie’s ballet flats feel like a more refined alternative this spring. The streamlined flat might not have made its way into the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 itself, but its low-profile, versatile shape taps into many of the silhouettes that have, referencing jazz and boat shoe silhouettes.

Because of its sleek shape, ballet flats are ideal for wearing with wide-leg denim, especially in a cropped style, as they create a complementary, balanced look. A subtle flash of ankle helps to highlight her shoes and lengthen her frame.

While Katie styled her jeans and ballet flats with a lightweight jacket and statement scarf, there are plenty of other spring staples that can be paired with her denim and flats to create easy, everyday looks. Try on your favourite knitwear, or create a jeans and a blazer outfit that can see you through the work week in style. You can just as easily throw on a t-shirt and one of the best trench coats, too, making Katie’s outfit formula a real, all-rounder style.