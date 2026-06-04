Sorry jeans, Lorraine Kelly's Next shirt dress is the only denim style to wear in warm weather

Summer's unpredictable weather has left us looking for the perfect outfit ideas for those warm but wet days. As with jeans and a nice top, a denim dress is a great option for mid-temperatures, and Lorraine Kelly proved its style credentials on a recent morning TV appearance.

A classic style that reappeared as one of the top denim trends of 2026, Lorraine's fit and flare dress from Love & Roses adds a feminine twist to this often casual fabric. The almost sold-out dress features a belted detail that not only highlights her waist and creates structure, but also gives the dress a cool Seventies-inspired vintage feel.

Thanks to the fit and flare shape, this dress works well for those in-between days as the cut allows for air to circulate and the short sleeves offer coverage without being overbearing in the heat, and the timeless style will slip seamlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe.

GO TRUE BLUE like Lorraine Kelly IN A DENIM DRESS THIS SUMMER

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop the look

A denim shirt dress isn't just for summer - this versatile style is also a fantastic year-round outfit that can be dressed up and down for a variety of occasions. While light washes are great for summer, darker mid-wash and indigo styles can make this style feel smarter, making it the basis of a great relaxed work outfit - think of it as swapping the trousers from your favourite jeans and a blazer combination, add low block heels or wedges for extra height and a pulled together style.

For a smart-casual outfit idea that's perfect for hot days, try teaming your denim shirt dress with sandals or your best white trainers and a lightweight jacket as an extra layer. When the temperatures drop, layer this style over a classic white shirt or fitted fine-knit polo neck and swap your summer sandals for suede boots.

Finally, finish your look with your best trench coat for a timelessly chic look that will carry you through from morning to evening.