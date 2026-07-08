Jo Good's breezy blue linen shirt dress is the holiday essential that every summer wardrobe needs

Jo Good is no stranger to uncovering stylish high street gems, and her recent appearance on This Morning did exactly this. She was spotted wearing a blue chambray linen dress from White Stuff that feels perfect for alfresco lunches or sun-drenched days out.

If you're stuck for what to wear in the heat, few pieces are as synonymous with July climes as a blue linen shirt dress. And Jo Good's Chambray Blue pick embodies everything we love about warm-weather styling, making it one of the best summer dresses to pack in your suitcase.

Made from a lightweight linen blend that will keep you cool in the current scorching temperatures, her dress features a breezy silhouette with the addition of a flattering waist belt. Jo styles it with some wedge heels and a chunky statement ring that has a large red gemstone, for a classic, very summery colour combo. The maxi length hemline also adds great sun coverage and will help to keep Jo cool.