Charlotte Hawkins demonstrates why a pretty printed playsuit is the best, heatwave-ready alternative to your favourite summer dresses

Her sleek festival-ready one-piece was a great choice for rising temperatures

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Charlotte Hawkins attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 on May 19, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
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We often turn to the best jumpsuits as an alternative to midi dresses, but what about playsuits as an alternative to the best summer dresses this season? A one-and-done outfit, they're especially good for outdoor occasions or events, where you don't want to be caught out by suddenly breezy weather, protecting your modesty, while ensuring you don't overheat too.

Charlotte Hawkins shared a gorgeous snap from her weekend expedition to Soho House Festival, where she posed happily in Lipsy's pink/orange leaf print V-neck puff sleeve belted playsuit. Like a jumpsuit, but with shorts rather than long bottoms, the playsuit has a pretty V-neckline and self-tie fabric belt at the waist for added definition; delivering a curve-loving fit, the bottom fuschia base and eye-catching tropical print only add to its appeal.

She styled her bright jumpsuit with the now almost-sold-out Havaianas You Trancoso rubber sandals and a pair of Finlay’s Broadway sunglasses in a mottled, marble colourway. Selecting neutral accessories helped Charlotte to ground her beautiful but very bold outfit. A practical choice when it comes to what to wear in the heat, let Charlotte's playsuit styling inspire your warm-weather wardrobe this summer.

Style Playsuits Like Charlotte Hawkins