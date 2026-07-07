Charlotte Hawkins demonstrates why a pretty printed playsuit is the best, heatwave-ready alternative to your favourite summer dresses

We often turn to the best jumpsuits as an alternative to midi dresses, but what about playsuits as an alternative to the best summer dresses this season? A one-and-done outfit, they're especially good for outdoor occasions or events, where you don't want to be caught out by suddenly breezy weather, protecting your modesty, while ensuring you don't overheat too.

Charlotte Hawkins shared a gorgeous snap from her weekend expedition to Soho House Festival, where she posed happily in Lipsy's pink/orange leaf print V-neck puff sleeve belted playsuit. Like a jumpsuit, but with shorts rather than long bottoms, the playsuit has a pretty V-neckline and self-tie fabric belt at the waist for added definition; delivering a curve-loving fit, the bottom fuschia base and eye-catching tropical print only add to its appeal.

She styled her bright jumpsuit with the now almost-sold-out Havaianas You Trancoso rubber sandals and a pair of Finlay’s Broadway sunglasses in a mottled, marble colourway. Selecting neutral accessories helped Charlotte to ground her beautiful but very bold outfit. A practical choice when it comes to what to wear in the heat, let Charlotte's playsuit styling inspire your warm-weather wardrobe this summer.

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Reiss NYBG Ramie Butterfly-Print Playsuit £198 at Reiss This Reiss playsuit boasts an incredibly similar shape to Charlotte's bold style, with puffed sleeves, a feminine V-neckline and tailored shorts creating a figure-flattering fit. The belted waist adds a sophisticated touch, with pops of bold orange and yellow for an eye-catching finish. Boden Kay Linen Playsuit £149 at Boden If it's colour that you want, Boden is the place to head. This dazzling print is already available on this woman&home-backed cotton summer dress, but if shorts and jumpsuits are more your speed, try the linen playsuit iteration. Shoppers describe it as 'tailored but not overly formal.' Oliver Bonas Green Tile Print Short Sleeve Playsuit £80 at Oliver Bonas This playsuit blends style with comfort brilliantly, with a neat collar and boxy sleeves balanced out by a drawstring waist and relaxed silhouette. The green tile-inspired print is so playful, and it's made from 75% viscose for breathability.

Style Playsuits Like Charlotte Hawkins