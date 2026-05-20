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Angellica Bell's floral print jumpsuit is perfect for a summer barbecue this weekend - and it's currently reduced

She matched the beautiful blooms on day 2 of the Chelsea Flower Show

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Angellica Bell attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 at The Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As you might expect, we've spotted plenty of fabulous floral frocks at the Chelsea Flower Show this week. But presenter Angellica Bell put her own twist on the print, choosing an easy breezy floral jumpsuit instead.

If you haven't got one of the best jumpsuits in your wardrobe yet, you really are missing out. They're an entire outfit in one go, meaning no stressing over whether this top matches those trousers for hours in front of the mirror.

Shop Angellica's style

Angellica is certainly having a busy but stylish week at the Chelsea Flower Show. For the first day, she chose the 'Nebula' dress by Celia B, with its beautiful scalloped edges, and we can't wait to see what she'll wear for the rest of the week. She also lent a floral dress to her friend and colleague Sophie Raworth!

Fans were quick to comment on her Instagram post, writing "I love your outfits... I watch everyday to see what you are wearing. You always look fabulous." and "Loving seeing yours and other presenters outfits as much as the gardens!!"

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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