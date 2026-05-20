Angellica Bell's floral print jumpsuit is perfect for a summer barbecue this weekend - and it's currently reduced

As you might expect, we've spotted plenty of fabulous floral frocks at the Chelsea Flower Show this week. But presenter Angellica Bell put her own twist on the print, choosing an easy breezy floral jumpsuit instead.

If you haven't got one of the best jumpsuits in your wardrobe yet, you really are missing out. They're an entire outfit in one go, meaning no stressing over whether this top matches those trousers for hours in front of the mirror.

The shape of this one is particularly flattering. It's the Camilla Floral Wide Leg Jumpsuit by British clothing brand Phase Eight, and with sunshine on the way this weekend, it's the ideal piece for a get-together with friends or family. Angellica styled hers with some simple wedge espadrilles, and you could also add a denim jacket over the top if it starts to get chilly in the evening.

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Exact match Phase Eight Camilla Floral Wide Leg Jumpsuit £119.25 (was £159) at Phase Eight I love adjustable tie belt waist and wide-leg silhouette of this jumpsuit. The little sleeves are ideal if you prefer to cover the tops of your arms (I know I do!), plus the border print design on the trousers will elongate your figure. It's available in regular or petite lengths, and it's current 25% off. Oh, did I mention it's got pockets, too? Sold!

Next Sand Standard/Wide Fit Closed Toe Platform Espadrille Wedges £42 at Next Wedge espadrilles are a must-have in the warmer months. If the event you're going to is outside, the last thing you want is to be sinking into grass in heels. These are available in standard or wide fit, and the neutral tone will work with everything in your summer capsule wardrobe, from jeans to wedding guest dresses. Next Floral Linen Blend Bandeau Jumpsuit With Detachable Straps £39 at Next This is a slightly more beachy take on Angellica's style, as this more casual all-in-one features a bandeau neckline with detachable straps. One reviewer wrote: "Delighted with this item. Quality and fit very good and amazing value... I got size 8 and am 5ft 2in. Will wear with espadrilles otherwise will drag on ground. Generous sizing, size down if between sizes." Liquorish Blue Floral Print Jumpsuit £30.61 (was £66) at Debenhams If you're thinking about wearing a floral print jumpsuit to a wedding and you're worried about the white background of the Phase Eight option, you could be the 'something blue' in this alternative! At just over £30, it's a total bargain, and the wrap-over neckline is really flattering.

Angellica is certainly having a busy but stylish week at the Chelsea Flower Show. For the first day, she chose the 'Nebula' dress by Celia B, with its beautiful scalloped edges, and we can't wait to see what she'll wear for the rest of the week. She also lent a floral dress to her friend and colleague Sophie Raworth!

Fans were quick to comment on her Instagram post, writing "I love your outfits... I watch everyday to see what you are wearing. You always look fabulous." and "Loving seeing yours and other presenters outfits as much as the gardens!!"