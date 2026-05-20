Missed out on M&S's viral red windbreaker jacket? We've found six stylish alternatives
Run, don't walk, to snap up these styles.
If there's one jacket style that's got our attention this season, it's a cool windbreaker. Forget utilitarian parkas, this season your spring capsule wardrobe needs this stylish sportier jacket.
While I was dubious at first, I've got to admit that the funnel neck sporty jackets trend has won me over. Seen on the catwalks of Saint Laurent and Miu Miu, this spring/summer fashion trend 2026 has been a runaway success when it comes to spring style. The key is to find a design with a slightly cropped fit that finishes at the waist and can be drawn in for a slightly bubbled hem. The gathered fabric serves to highlight the narrowest point of your waist, creating a flattering look. It's the best spring jacket to style with wide-leg jeans, too.
M&S's cherry red version has by far been the most popular iteration of this style trend, but the internet also went wild for the eye-catching design, and it's only available in a size XS. If, like me, you weren't quick enough off the mark, don't worry - I've scoured the high street to find six stylish alternatives.
Red jackets are trending
Who knew spring Stormwear could be quite so cool? From the funnel neck to the bubble hem detailing and perfect shade of eye-catching red, M&S have nailed this sporty jacket trend. Sold out in your size? Don't forget to add a notification for any restocks.
Shop six stylish alternatives
Pull & Bear's take on the trend had me doing a double take - this designer dupe is giving Miu Miu vibes at high street prices.
An internet sensation, there is a good chance you spotted the M&S iteration that started the craze on social media, and even the womanandhome.com team found themselves trying to track the must-have down. Lifestyle editor, Tamara Kelly, managed to track one down, eventually.
"Having missed out when it first arrived online, I stalked the jacket until it came back into stock in my size. It's been completely sold out in all sizes, so when I got the chance, I snapped it up immediately. Having waited almost 3 weeks to secure one, I was worried it might not live up to expectations, but it has exceeded them.
The red is the perfect shade, it's not pillar box, it's not as bright - it's deeper, more on the side of crimson or cherry red. It's also super lightweight, so it's even more perfect for summer layers than I thought. I've barely taken it off since it arrived."
For a more city-ready approach, look for styles with either no hood or a detachable style to create a slicker silhouette - this athleisure-inspired look will add a touch of sports luxe to any outfit. If you're wondering how to style your satin slip skirt this season, a windbreaker jacket and pair of adidas trainers or kitten heels will immediately elevate it, ready for a fresh new date night outfit idea. It's the contemporary sporty plus chic styling that is all over the high street.
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If you're looking for fresh summer outfit ideas or simply an alternative to the classic combination of jeans and a blazer, why not swap structured tailoring for a more relaxed fit in the form of funnel neck jackets this spring?
Teamed with a pair of your best sunglasses in a sporty frame style, such as aviators, it's a simple way to update your wardrobe with an on-trend athleisure look. This style of jacket also looks cool when worn over a slip dress or your favourite summer dress - just make sure that it finishes at your waist to keep lines clean and proportions flattering.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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