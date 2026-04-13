The M&S polka dot bomber has already sold out once - at £55, it's the spring jacket you don't want to miss

Shedding winter layers is one of the most joyous parts of spring. With unpredictable weather, lighter jackets are a must, and this polka dot M&S bomber is set to be the hero style of the season. Selling out once already - it was very much a blink, and you missed it moment, this spotty, monochromatic design was a huge hit at press day a few weeks ago, and the beautifully waisted cut and high, sporty neckline ensure this jacket is both practical and stylish.

With front pockets, a zip fastening and elasticated waistband, the athleisure trend is catered to, but there is a level of refinement that ensures that while this design is one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, it's easier to slip on over dresses, shirts and tailored trousers too.

Polka dots are always a popular spring print, but this season they have really come back with force, with everything from polka dot jeans and bags to warm weather-ready outerwear, and it's the easiest way to dress up spring capsule wardrobe heroes with very little effort.

M&S polka dot bomber jacket

M&S Cotton Rich Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket £55 at M&S Forget jeans and a blazer. When it comes to refreshing your denim, turn to the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 and lean into contemporary cuts, such as the bomber jacket, to give black and blue jeans a sportier spin. Already selling out once, this jacket is back in stock and available in sizes extra small to extra large. It forms part of M&S's new spring edit, which has a very sporty yet stylish feel, giving it an ideal smart-casual edge.

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Generic Women's Polka Dot Retro Jacket £19.99 at Amazon A fraction of the price, this Amazon iteration is the most budget-friendly way to wear the trend. The funnel neckline and slightly cropped length make it ideal for pairing with jeans and dresses, as it nips you in at the waist. The polka dot print and sporty fit make it perfect for casual wear. Nobodys Child White Polka Dot Funnel Neck Windbreaker Jacket £89.19 (was £99) at Nobody's Child With a slightly more utility feel, this windbreaker design taps into so many trends. From the funnel neckline to the practical front pockets, the white base and polka print keeps this very spring-like. Technical jackets remain a high fashion item for the coming weeks. MANGO Dots Bomber Jacket £79.99 at Mango Keeping to the bomber jacket shape, this elevated take on the sporty trend keeps this polka dot printed number a little more polished. The front pockets and fitted waistband will help to highlight your shape, and the taller neckline adds the right amount of spring protection.

Polka dots are one of spring's most reliable prints, and this monochromatic colour palette keeps this trending bomber jacket print fairly timeless. The sporty style very much taps into the technical jacket, windbreaker silhouette that has seen a nostalgic revival too, creating the perfect storm for this design to be an absolute smash hit.

The woman&home team spotted it at the M&S preview day and instantly fell in love with its whimsical design. The small repeat pattern feels very wearable, but still packs the look with personality. While the neutral colourway means it will pair well with pretty much any other neutral look, it will also help to ground bolder hues and would look just as striking over green, pink or red this season.

A smart-casual outfit idea, team this jacket with your favourite high-waisted black jeans, use it to give a more relaxed feel to satin slip skirts, or style over a dress to highlight your waistline. This £55 jacket is an absolute style steal, and it won't hang about for long.