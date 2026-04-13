The M&S polka dot bomber has already sold out once - at £55, it's the spring jacket you don't want to miss

This sleek, sporty and spotty design will not be in stock for long

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
M&amp;S polka dot bomber
(Image credit: M&S)
Jump to category:

Shedding winter layers is one of the most joyous parts of spring. With unpredictable weather, lighter jackets are a must, and this polka dot M&S bomber is set to be the hero style of the season. Selling out once already - it was very much a blink, and you missed it moment, this spotty, monochromatic design was a huge hit at press day a few weeks ago, and the beautifully waisted cut and high, sporty neckline ensure this jacket is both practical and stylish.

With front pockets, a zip fastening and elasticated waistband, the athleisure trend is catered to, but there is a level of refinement that ensures that while this design is one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, it's easier to slip on over dresses, shirts and tailored trousers too.

M&S polka dot bomber jacket

Shop similar styles

Polka dots are one of spring's most reliable prints, and this monochromatic colour palette keeps this trending bomber jacket print fairly timeless. The sporty style very much taps into the technical jacket, windbreaker silhouette that has seen a nostalgic revival too, creating the perfect storm for this design to be an absolute smash hit.

The woman&home team spotted it at the M&S preview day and instantly fell in love with its whimsical design. The small repeat pattern feels very wearable, but still packs the look with personality. While the neutral colourway means it will pair well with pretty much any other neutral look, it will also help to ground bolder hues and would look just as striking over green, pink or red this season.

A smart-casual outfit idea, team this jacket with your favourite high-waisted black jeans, use it to give a more relaxed feel to satin slip skirts, or style over a dress to highlight your waistline. This £55 jacket is an absolute style steal, and it won't hang about for long.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.