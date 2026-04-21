Unsure about bomber jackets? M&S's new sophisticated spring-ready style might just change your mind

When it comes to the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, the nostalgic, sporty-meets-utilitarian bomber is bang on trend. But if the return of this androgynous jacket style feels like the wrong kind of style revival, M&S have just dropped this elevated iteration, and it's the perfect fashion-forward alternative that feels chic and versatile.

M&S's pure lycocell pleated bomber jacket from M&S has just arrived online and, thanks to its neat collar, balloon sleeves and pleated fabric, it offers a decidedly more luxe and mature way to wear the bomber trend, treading the line between fashion-forward, retro and elegance with ease.

The light, creamy colourway makes it perfect for styling with everything from jeans to neutral tailoring, and the thoughtful silhouette adds a very trend-led feel, without sacrificing on polish. Leaving sporty styling largely to one side, this is a bomber that can be added to more tailored looks, too, for added versatility.

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Shop M&S’s luxe bomber jacket

M&S Pure Lycocell Pleated Bomber Jacket £50 at M&S The pleat detailing through the bodice, fuller sleeves and neat collar give an almost blouse-like quality to this chic bomber jacket. Team with floaty khaki trousers, or your favourite jeans for two very different looks, built around one striking jacket.

Shop elevated bomber jackets

River Island Tan Faux Suede Bubble Hem Bomber Jacket £54 at River Island Suede and faux-suede jackets never go out of style, but they're really having a moment right now, which makes this luxe faux-suede bomber a great addition to any spring capsule wardrobe. Massimo Dutti High Neck Bomber Jacket £129 at Massimo Dutti Bubble hems are one of many nostalgic trends given a grown-up spin here, and the gathering at the hip gives this bomber jacket an elevated and sophisticated shape that is so flattering, helping to balance out wider trouser or skirt hems with ease. Bubble hems are one of many nostalgic trends given a grown-up spin here. New Look Camel Gathered Sleeve Zip Front Jacket £49.99 at New Look A relaxed, boxy fit is given a sophisticated touch thanks to the draped, pleated bodice and bubble hem, which gives a structured but voluminous shape. This is highlighted by the blouson sleeves, whose gathered cuffs create complementary volume.

When it comes to spring outerwear, this bomber ticks all the style boxes. For one, it’s made from pure lycocell, which is just as, if not more, breathable than cotton, and it also has moisture-wicking properties that make it ideal for spring/summer clothing. So throwing a lycocell jacket on in the morning to keep out the chill won’t leave you overheating in the afternoon’s sunny spells.

Another benefit of the jacket’s lyocell fabric is how well it drapes. This is highlighted by the design, with elegant pleats running from the collar right the way to the hem for a neat and polished textural detail. The lyocell fabric also adds a soft, blouselike fluidity that gives excellent handle. This is evident in the reviews for this jacket, with one shopper saying the style is ‘gorgeous and flowy,’ as well as ‘incredibly flattering.’

The versatility of the neutral and buttery ivory shade of the jacket is also set to win it a place in spring wardrobes. Styled alongside other trending neutrals, like chocolate brown and khaki, or with brighter reds and ceruleans that are dominating the spring/summer colour trends for 2026, it’s a piece that can be worn again and again.