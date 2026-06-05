Trinny Woodall says flared jeans are back – and reveals the footwear she recommends to make them look their best
Flares are back, and Trinny's practical advice makes the leg-lengthening shape easy to wear
If you've noticed that flared jeans are making a comeback lately, you're not alone. The once divisive silhouette is firmly back on the fashion agenda and is worth investing in, and Trinny Woodall has offered us the best advice on how to style this type of jean.
In a recent Instagram video, she declares, "flares are coming back in." The real question is: were they ever really out? She then shares some useful styling tips on what footwear to wear with flared jeans, explaining that they work best with shoes that have more volume.
And although the denim trends 2026 still favour the best wide-leg jeans and barrel-leg styles, flares are very much having a resurgence as part of fashion's current love of the 70s, bohemian style.
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Trinny leans into their vintage appeal and suggests pairing flared jeans with heavy, platform heels as an option, as well as pointed brown boots. Footwear with more volume and height complements flares because the proportions naturally balance each other out.
Shop flared jeans & shoes
Sitting high on the waist and subtly flaring out at the knee, these flares will flatter a range of body types. Either dress up with wedge heels or dress down with your most comfortable trainers.
Flares are naturally leg-elongating, thanks to their fitted shape through the hips and thighs and wide lower leg. The volume in the hem can easily overwhelm daintier shoes, whereas chunkier boots or wedge heels anchor your silhouette, creating a balanced look.
On warmer days, swap boots for wedge or flatform sandals. These styles add the volume and height needed to balance a flared silhouette without feeling too heavy for summer dressing.
Trinny also pairs her denim flares with pointed-toe brown boots with a small heel, showing another way this silhouette can be worn. The pointed toe is barely visible under the longer hem.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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