These premium high street jeans are a celeb favourite, and Jessica Alba just wore them with a look we’ll be wearing all spring

Available in a range of denim hues, and with a silhouette that’s quickly becoming a classic, we’re snapping up her jeans before they sell out

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
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Jessica Alba wearing Free People&#039;s barrel leg jeans
(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane)
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Barrel leg jeans have quickly gone from a trend to a staple, thanks to their subtle, relaxed leg shape, making them an effortlessly chic style to help refresh your denim wardrobe. This particular silhouette is not only fashion-forward, but with its fitted waist, relaxed middle and gently tapered leg, is also flattering for most body types, too.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair for spring, there’s one, celebrity-loved design that has been endorsed by two style icons, Jennifer Lopez and, most recently, Jessica Alba. Available in a range of denim hues, as well as in petite, regular and long leg lengths, so you can get the perfect, premium fit.

So what jeans are we talking about? We The Free good luck mid-rise barrel jeans, which Jessica opted for in the classic indigo blue hue of ‘ultra light beam,’ were the ideal casual style, and although she wore them back in February, her casual styling with a pair of platform, white boots and a white top, was spring-ready. Adding a trending bomber with a hip-grazing hem, it's an outfit that feels current for the months ahead.

Jessica Alba wearing Free People&#039;s barrel leg jeans

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane)

Shop Jessica Alba's High Street Jeans

Shop Spring-Ready Bomber Jackets

Of all the jean trends for 2026, the barrel leg silhouette is a particular standout. Despite their more baggy shape, the jeans feel effortlessly elevated thanks to their fitted waist and structured, twisted leg shape, which means they can hold serious weight in spring capsule wardrobes and transition from casual looks, like Jessica’s, to work with more polished outfits, too.

While Jessica opted for a trending bomber jacket, which lent a cool and casual look, barrel jeans work with numerous jacket shapes, including blazers and spring-ready trophy jackets, too. The key really is to highlight your waist, to balance out the fuller leg.

Lean into a relaxed feel with oversized knits, your best white trainers and trending, sporty jackets, or add an elevated twist with a pair of ballet flats and a sheer blouse. Of course, you could also create a seriously chic jeans and a blazer outfit, which adds polish to any barrel denim.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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