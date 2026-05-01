These premium high street jeans are a celeb favourite, and Jessica Alba just wore them with a look we’ll be wearing all spring

Barrel leg jeans have quickly gone from a trend to a staple, thanks to their subtle, relaxed leg shape, making them an effortlessly chic style to help refresh your denim wardrobe. This particular silhouette is not only fashion-forward, but with its fitted waist, relaxed middle and gently tapered leg, is also flattering for most body types, too.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair for spring, there’s one, celebrity-loved design that has been endorsed by two style icons, Jennifer Lopez and, most recently, Jessica Alba. Available in a range of denim hues, as well as in petite, regular and long leg lengths, so you can get the perfect, premium fit.

So what jeans are we talking about? We The Free good luck mid-rise barrel jeans, which Jessica opted for in the classic indigo blue hue of ‘ultra light beam,’ were the ideal casual style, and although she wore them back in February, her casual styling with a pair of platform, white boots and a white top, was spring-ready. Adding a trending bomber with a hip-grazing hem, it's an outfit that feels current for the months ahead.

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Shop Jessica Alba's High Street Jeans

EXACT MATCH We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Ultra Light Beam £108 at Free People Jessica's barrel leg jeans are so versatile, especially in the worn, indigo-blue hue, and have a distinctly casual flair. Their mid-rise waist and slouchy, relaxed fit make them feel laid back, but they can be easily dressed up, too. We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Milk £108 at Free People To give denim a refreshed look for spring, try an off-white pair of jeans, like this 'milk' shade. Style them with trending pastel hues or soft neutrals for a light, airy and bright spring look. We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans in Archive Grey £108 at Free People Dark washes are a huge denim trend for 2026 that can bring a grounding feel to warm-weather outfits. Style these jeans with black and white hues for a sleek, monochrome style or use the deep grey hue to ground brighter colours.

Shop Spring-Ready Bomber Jackets

& Other Stories Oversized Bomber Jacket £119 at & Other Stories The nostalgic bomber jacket trend is back with full force this spring, with the easy-going, cropped and casual style one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans. Practical and on-trend it's ideal for cooler mornings and evenings. M&S Stormwear Lightweight Funnel Neck Gathered Jacket £40 at M&S This lightweight spring jacket just dropped on the M&S website, and it's already selling fast. With its water-resistant fabric, a trendy funnel neck, and gathered details, it has a softer, more feminine structure than many similar designs. Zara Soft Bomber Jacket £35.99 at Zara Bomber jackets come in a variety of styles, and this Zara one takes the oversized, voluminous style, seen on Jessica, and gives it a sleek, elevated flair. Tactile and unfussy, the voluminous sleeves create a striking look.

Of all the jean trends for 2026, the barrel leg silhouette is a particular standout. Despite their more baggy shape, the jeans feel effortlessly elevated thanks to their fitted waist and structured, twisted leg shape, which means they can hold serious weight in spring capsule wardrobes and transition from casual looks, like Jessica’s, to work with more polished outfits, too.

While Jessica opted for a trending bomber jacket, which lent a cool and casual look, barrel jeans work with numerous jacket shapes, including blazers and spring-ready trophy jackets, too. The key really is to highlight your waist, to balance out the fuller leg.

Lean into a relaxed feel with oversized knits, your best white trainers and trending, sporty jackets, or add an elevated twist with a pair of ballet flats and a sheer blouse. Of course, you could also create a seriously chic jeans and a blazer outfit, which adds polish to any barrel denim.