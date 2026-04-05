Not barrel leg, not skinny, Trinny Woodall gives the ultimate masterclass in styling balloon jeans
This is the jean trend that is quietly replacing our beloved barrel leg jeans, and here's how you should be styling them for spring
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A wardrobe staple, there's no denying that jeans are one of the most versatile pieces in most women's wardrobes. Thanks to the latest denim trends 2026, it's easy to find a style that suits you and your lifestyle, from stretchy skinnies to wide leg styles. The best jeans for your body type may sometimes surprise you, too- my old favourite straight leg jeans were swiftly replaced by on-trend barrel leg jeans for their flattering curved fit, and I've been living in the relaxed shape for several seasons.
However, thanks to Trinny Woodall, I've now got my eye on an updated look for my favourite jeans that I'll be adding to my spring capsule wardrobe. Step forward, balloon jeans. Named for their billowing, rounded shape, this style is an exaggerated take on barrel leg jeans. Also known as horseshoe jeans, this fit features a more prominent curve to the outer seam of the jeans that then tapers inwards towards the ankles for a balloon-like shape.
While this style may seem daunting, with a couple of important considerations and tweaks to the rest of your outfit, you'll soon be a convert to this spring/summer fashion trend 2026.Article continues below
Trinny Woodall explains how to style BALLOON JEANS
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Posting to her 1.5 million followers, Trinny demonstrated how best to wear the style. Just like how to style wide-leg jeans, opt for a high-waisted pair that will highlight your natural waist, creating a contrast with the oversized lower half of your outfit.
Slipping into different jackets, Woodall was quick to show her social media audience just how crucial the length of your accompanying outerwear can be in assembling a stylish and flattering outfit - while jeans and a blazer may be a default outfit for many of us, Trinny gently pointed out how this combination doesn't work with balloon trousers. According to the stylist, the best spring jackets to wear with jeans in this cut are styles that are cropped, finishing around the waist, balancing out the fuller leg shape with ease.
Shop the look
Another clever styling trick that Trinny was keen to share was just how even the smallest accessories can impact your outfit. While adding a belt is a shortcut to highlighting your waist, the stylist also showed how adding a sculptural bangle can draw the eye up to the waist, as your wrist will naturally sit at waist height much of the time.
Whether you're looking for jewellery to invest in or want to add more affordable jewellery to your look, this smart styling shortcut is definitely one to note. Similarly, if you want to draw the eye upwards towards your face, try adding a pair of statement earrings next time you wear fuller legged jeans, like the balloon shape and sweatshirt, for an instantly elevated outfit.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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