Not barrel leg, not skinny, Trinny Woodall gives the ultimate masterclass in styling balloon jeans

A wardrobe staple, there's no denying that jeans are one of the most versatile pieces in most women's wardrobes. Thanks to the latest denim trends 2026, it's easy to find a style that suits you and your lifestyle, from stretchy skinnies to wide leg styles. The best jeans for your body type may sometimes surprise you, too- my old favourite straight leg jeans were swiftly replaced by on-trend barrel leg jeans for their flattering curved fit, and I've been living in the relaxed shape for several seasons.

However, thanks to Trinny Woodall, I've now got my eye on an updated look for my favourite jeans that I'll be adding to my spring capsule wardrobe. Step forward, balloon jeans. Named for their billowing, rounded shape, this style is an exaggerated take on barrel leg jeans. Also known as horseshoe jeans, this fit features a more prominent curve to the outer seam of the jeans that then tapers inwards towards the ankles for a balloon-like shape.

While this style may seem daunting, with a couple of important considerations and tweaks to the rest of your outfit, you'll soon be a convert to this spring/summer fashion trend 2026.

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Trinny Woodall explains how to style BALLOON JEANS

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Posting to her 1.5 million followers, Trinny demonstrated how best to wear the style. Just like how to style wide-leg jeans, opt for a high-waisted pair that will highlight your natural waist, creating a contrast with the oversized lower half of your outfit.

Slipping into different jackets, Woodall was quick to show her social media audience just how crucial the length of your accompanying outerwear can be in assembling a stylish and flattering outfit - while jeans and a blazer may be a default outfit for many of us, Trinny gently pointed out how this combination doesn't work with balloon trousers. According to the stylist, the best spring jackets to wear with jeans in this cut are styles that are cropped, finishing around the waist, balancing out the fuller leg shape with ease.

Shop the look

M&S High Waisted Tie Detail Balloon Leg Jeans £40 at M&S In a deep indigo wash and with a high-waisted cut, this style from M&S proves that you don't need to invest in designer jeans to try this cool denim trend. H&M Light Wash Balloon-Leg Cuffed Jeans £29.99 at H&M Light wash jeans will see you through the summer and beyond - this classic wash is more casual but also very versatile and has a relaxed feel. George Dark Wash High Waisted Balloon Jeans £24 at George It's important to find the right length of jeans to avoid fabric puddling at the ankles. George's take on balloon jeans are available in 3 lengths. Office Brown Suede High Vamp Kitten Heels £39.99 at Office A pair of kitten heels is a great way to add an inch or two to your height without aching feet. Make sure that the hems of your jeans skim the floor. & Other Stories Silver Wavy Sculptural Cuff Bracelet £32 at & Other Stories The finishing touches can make all the difference to an outfit, as Trinny demonstrates by adding a silver cuff which draws attention to waist level, balancing out the fuller leg shape. Gap Blue French Terry Raglan Sweatshirt £40 at Gap Swap your favourite bum-skimming sweatshirt for a slightly cropped, oversized cut to help balance your silhouette and still stay cosy. Again, the focus on the waist ensures the exaggerated leg shape is pared back.

Another clever styling trick that Trinny was keen to share was just how even the smallest accessories can impact your outfit. While adding a belt is a shortcut to highlighting your waist, the stylist also showed how adding a sculptural bangle can draw the eye up to the waist, as your wrist will naturally sit at waist height much of the time.

Whether you're looking for jewellery to invest in or want to add more affordable jewellery to your look, this smart styling shortcut is definitely one to note. Similarly, if you want to draw the eye upwards towards your face, try adding a pair of statement earrings next time you wear fuller legged jeans, like the balloon shape and sweatshirt, for an instantly elevated outfit.