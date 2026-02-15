Barrel leg jeans continue to dominate the denim trends this year, and Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate inspiration
The singer gave her Free People jeans a modern rework with classic separates and luxurious suede boots
If you're looking to invest in some new denim but can't decide which style to go for, a great place to start is the barrel leg jean. This relaxed style has been huge news over the last year or so, and shows no sign of slowing. In fact, when it comes to key denim trends for 2026, the barrel is most definitely up there with the best.
The fitted waist, looser middle and subtle twisted leg shape make this particular denim silhouette a winner for most body types, and for styling inspiration, we would recommend taking a look at one of Jennifer Lopez's best looks from last year. The singer was spotted out in Colorado, wearing a gorgeous pair of blue jeans with a chunky knit, navy barn jacket and some stomping boots by Brunello Cucinelli.
Jennifer’s jeans showed off the barrel leg shape in all its glory, and although they may look designer, they are actually from one of our favourite American brands, Free People, and they are still available to buy – hurrah!
Exact Match
The mid-rise and exaggerated leg shape give this pair a contemporary spin while being comfy to wear. Team with winter-ready boots or your best white trainers.
As well as looking great with your denim, you can trust these fleece-lined, waterproof, and hard-wearing boots to last you a lifetime. The Sorel Torino boots are a woman&home favourite, both with the fashion team and our readers.
It may have been from a few months ago, but JLo's outfit still feels very much on-trend and fresh for right now, and we love that she used her lace-up walking boots to add a little structure to her loose-fit denim. As well as looking good, her heavier kicks will be super practical for the last few weeks of winter, so this is a look we will be recreating on repeat for the foreseeable.
The barrel leg really is stylish, as well as being one of the most comfortable jeans to wear right now. What's more, the styling possibilities are endless: wear your slouchy jeans like the superstar singer by opting for relaxed knits and chunky-soled hiking boots to see you through a busy weekend, or try a glamorous twist by adding a fitted cami, leopard print jacket and your favourite ballet pumps.
If you've ever wondered can jeans be business casual, then the answer is most definitely yes! Even a loose-fit pair like this can look sharp, just try styling them up with a crisp blazer, a classic blouse and your best court shoes, and you'll be all set for the office.
