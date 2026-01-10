Jump to category:
It's my job to spot trends, and Jennifer Aniston's flattering straight-leg jeans will be huge in 2026

She's the queen of jeans, and Jennifer Aniston's denim has got me wanting to embrace a new shape

We're just a few days into January, and Jennifer Aniston is already showing us the way forward when it comes to the denim trends 2026.

She was pictured arriving at an event in California with her boyfriend Jim Curtis earlier this month, and her outfit really does sum up everything we've always loved about Jen's style. It's casual yet polished, low effort but high impact. She teamed a cosy green melange knit with a pair of R13 jeans in a leg-lengthening straight cut, leaving just the pointed toe of her black leather cowboy boots showing.

Buying a new pair of jeans can feel incredibly overwhelming as there's so much choice. Are skinny jeans still on trend? What's the difference between boyfriend jeans vs mom jeans?

The key is to try plenty on (even if that means lots of online returns!) and to focus on the best jeans for your body type, not anyone else's. The beauty of Jen's straight-leg jeans is that they're pretty much universally flattering, plus they will fit into your winter capsule wardrobe like a dream.

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

