It's my job to spot trends, and Jennifer Aniston's flattering straight-leg jeans will be huge in 2026

We're just a few days into January, and Jennifer Aniston is already showing us the way forward when it comes to the denim trends 2026.

She was pictured arriving at an event in California with her boyfriend Jim Curtis earlier this month, and her outfit really does sum up everything we've always loved about Jen's style. It's casual yet polished, low effort but high impact. She teamed a cosy green melange knit with a pair of R13 jeans in a leg-lengthening straight cut, leaving just the pointed toe of her black leather cowboy boots showing.

I don't know about you, but 2025 was all about baggy and barrel leg jeans for me, but this look is definitely making me want to embrace a new silhouette. Slim jeans will always elongate your legs, and choosing a longer length is a trick Jennifer has used many times over the years, often adding wedge heels to walk that bit taller.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

Buying a new pair of jeans can feel incredibly overwhelming as there's so much choice. Are skinny jeans still on trend? What's the difference between boyfriend jeans vs mom jeans?

The key is to try plenty on (even if that means lots of online returns!) and to focus on the best jeans for your body type, not anyone else's. The beauty of Jen's straight-leg jeans is that they're pretty much universally flattering, plus they will fit into your winter capsule wardrobe like a dream.

