It's my job to spot trends, and Jennifer Aniston's flattering straight-leg jeans will be huge in 2026
She's the queen of jeans, and Jennifer Aniston's denim has got me wanting to embrace a new shape
We're just a few days into January, and Jennifer Aniston is already showing us the way forward when it comes to the denim trends 2026.
She was pictured arriving at an event in California with her boyfriend Jim Curtis earlier this month, and her outfit really does sum up everything we've always loved about Jen's style. It's casual yet polished, low effort but high impact. She teamed a cosy green melange knit with a pair of R13 jeans in a leg-lengthening straight cut, leaving just the pointed toe of her black leather cowboy boots showing.
I don't know about you, but 2025 was all about baggy and barrel leg jeans for me, but this look is definitely making me want to embrace a new silhouette. Slim jeans will always elongate your legs, and choosing a longer length is a trick Jennifer has used many times over the years, often adding wedge heels to walk that bit taller.
Shop the look
Finding the perfect black ankle boots can feel about as tricky as finding the perfect blue jeans, but these Hush boots are a great contender if you ask me. The heel is a really manageable height to give you a little lift, but still feel comfortable. Oh, and they're currently reduced in the sale. Race you to the checkout!
I can't believe this designer lookalike is less than £20. Go up a size for that oversized look that's trending at the moment (and it means you can wear your thermals underneath too!).
Buying a new pair of jeans can feel incredibly overwhelming as there's so much choice. Are skinny jeans still on trend? What's the difference between boyfriend jeans vs mom jeans?
The key is to try plenty on (even if that means lots of online returns!) and to focus on the best jeans for your body type, not anyone else's. The beauty of Jen's straight-leg jeans is that they're pretty much universally flattering, plus they will fit into your winter capsule wardrobe like a dream.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.