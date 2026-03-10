Cat Deeley's silk polka dot shirt is the chic staple that will elevate any outfit in your spring wardrobe

It's the luxe jeans and a nice top outfit update we've been waiting for

When it comes to stylish tops to wear with jeans, Cat Deeley is a pro, and her latest look for ITV's This Morning show proves it. Regularly stepping out in jean ensembles, today's outfit was a strong reminder that spring is just around the corner.

Wearing a chic, silk polka dot shirt and wide leg jeans. Cat's outfit was fun, breathable and polished, a winning trio when it comes to stylish outfits that are practical too.

Cat Deeley delivers another spring-ready look

Cat Deeley is unsurprisingly someone we turn to for regular styling inspiration. Beaming straight into our living rooms almost daily, the self-styled star has excellent taste, and her outfits always feel just right for the weather at hand.

As the sun starts to shine and the days feel slightly warmer, a silky blouse is an excellent and breathable choice for longer days. Taking the stylish top to wear with jeans outfit formula to new heights, Cat leans into trending polka dots to ensure her outfit has a contemporary feel.

But always one for classic looks too, we love seeing Cat rely on her wardrobe staples, such as her wide-leg jeans, to help pull her outfit together and ground those 'new-in' styles. Showcasing how she makes her spring capsule wardrobe heroes really work hard.

