Cat Deeley's silk polka dot shirt is the chic staple that will elevate any outfit in your spring wardrobe
It's the luxe jeans and a nice top outfit update we've been waiting for
When it comes to stylish tops to wear with jeans, Cat Deeley is a pro, and her latest look for ITV's This Morning show proves it. Regularly stepping out in jean ensembles, today's outfit was a strong reminder that spring is just around the corner.
Wearing a chic, silk polka dot shirt and wide leg jeans. Cat's outfit was fun, breathable and polished, a winning trio when it comes to stylish outfits that are practical too.
Opting for a pair of Donna Ida, wide-leg Minnie jeans, we've seen Cat wear this cut of denim regularly on the show, proving that they're as comfortable as they are elegant. The star teamed her black jeans with a silk shirt from British clothing brand Boden, adding pointed-toe suede boots to elongate her legs.Article continues below
Cat Deeley delivers another spring-ready look
Get the look
Exact Match
Crafted in silk, this breathable shirt will add a fancy finish to anything it's paired with. From elevating your jeans to giving a contemporary feel to fuller skirt shapes, this is a timeless buy you can wear on repeat.
Exact Match
As Cat styles herself (yes, really), it's unsurprising that there are a few key pieces that she loves, that continue to reappear and the wide-leg, Minnie jeans from Donna Ida are one such pieces that the star relies on.
It's hard to talk denim without mentioning Levi's, and if you want a little added support around your middle, then this wide-leg option from Levi's are some of the best slimming jeans on the market that pack a stylish punch too.
Cat Deeley is unsurprisingly someone we turn to for regular styling inspiration. Beaming straight into our living rooms almost daily, the self-styled star has excellent taste, and her outfits always feel just right for the weather at hand.
As the sun starts to shine and the days feel slightly warmer, a silky blouse is an excellent and breathable choice for longer days. Taking the stylish top to wear with jeans outfit formula to new heights, Cat leans into trending polka dots to ensure her outfit has a contemporary feel.
But always one for classic looks too, we love seeing Cat rely on her wardrobe staples, such as her wide-leg jeans, to help pull her outfit together and ground those 'new-in' styles. Showcasing how she makes her spring capsule wardrobe heroes really work hard.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
