Cat Deeley's breathable, yet elegant outfit formula is worth trying - it's a masterclass in keeping cool and stylish

Cat Deeley brought the sunshine with her in London today, as she presented ITV's This Morning show in a spring-ready look. The elegant outfit indicated that the TV presenter is indeed very much ready for warmer weather, with her whole look crafted from chic, breathable fabrics.

Presenting the morning TV show in a silk champagne t-shirt and beige linen, wide-leg trousers, Cat's look was a timeless ensemble that would bolster any spring capsule wardrobe. The classic pairing felt laid back, yet put together, and the star added a sporty spin by ditching her usual heels for a pair of beige trainers.

Revealing her outfit of the day on Instagram Stories shortly before the show began, Cat revealed that the top was from British clothing brand Reiss, while her trousers were from high street hero Massimo Dutti, which delivers polished workwear with ease. Her trainers are by fashion brand Anine Bing, although they appear to be unavailable, I've tracked down a similar style from the same label.

Cat Deeley's neutral outfit is spring style personified

Get the look

Cat Deeley always seems to nail smart casual dressing, and it's why we find her fashion sense so inspirational. One of the hardest dress codes to get right, Cat's looks offer refinement and polish, without feeling stuffy.

Super relatable, easy to replicate (even on a budget), this latest look is a combination of elevated high street pieces that invite us to look forward to warmer weather, and we can't wait.

Comprised of two key breathable components, in a hot studio, Cat made a smart choice, as a silk t-shirt and a linen pair of trousers is bound to keep her cool, without compromising on style and polish. Teaming her elegant champagne-hued ensemble with a pair of sporty trainers ensured the star was fashion-forward and still comfortable, what a winning combination.