Cat Deeley's breathable, yet elegant outfit formula is worth trying - it's a masterclass in keeping cool and stylish
Comprised of a silk t-shirt and linen trousers, Cat Deeley showed that practical style choices can still be elegant
Cat Deeley brought the sunshine with her in London today, as she presented ITV's This Morning show in a spring-ready look. The elegant outfit indicated that the TV presenter is indeed very much ready for warmer weather, with her whole look crafted from chic, breathable fabrics.
Presenting the morning TV show in a silk champagne t-shirt and beige linen, wide-leg trousers, Cat's look was a timeless ensemble that would bolster any spring capsule wardrobe. The classic pairing felt laid back, yet put together, and the star added a sporty spin by ditching her usual heels for a pair of beige trainers.
Revealing her outfit of the day on Instagram Stories shortly before the show began, Cat revealed that the top was from British clothing brand Reiss, while her trousers were from high street hero Massimo Dutti, which delivers polished workwear with ease. Her trainers are by fashion brand Anine Bing, although they appear to be unavailable, I've tracked down a similar style from the same label.
Cat Deeley's neutral outfit is spring style personified
Get the look
Exact Match
A silk short sleeve tee is the easy way to add luxe to any look. Pairable with just about anything, it adds a relaxed feel to more tailored ensembles, whilst also adding a more polished feel to casual jeans or skirt looks.
Exact Match
Linen trouser season has started early, but this easy, breezy look is so chic and elegant, and Cat's impeccable styling spins these into a polished and timeless buy. The neutral hue will work seamlessly with everything.
Same brand as Cat's trainers
While Cat's trainers look like they have a mix of suede and leather on them, these are exceptionally similar to Cat's style, and are from the same brand. When it comes to the trainer trends 2026, suede styles are the thing to buy into.
The Fold is one of the best places to shop for elegant women's workwear, and this silk t-shirt is a great base layer in your office capsule wardrobe. A great option for styling under blazers, when a shirt feels a bit too formal.
Boden has really leaned into linen in the last couple of season's and the brand kicked off its spring collection with a similar focus on the spring-ready, breathable fabric. These wide-leg trousers will easily become your go-to over the next six months.
Cat Deeley always seems to nail smart casual dressing, and it's why we find her fashion sense so inspirational. One of the hardest dress codes to get right, Cat's looks offer refinement and polish, without feeling stuffy.
Super relatable, easy to replicate (even on a budget), this latest look is a combination of elevated high street pieces that invite us to look forward to warmer weather, and we can't wait.
Comprised of two key breathable components, in a hot studio, Cat made a smart choice, as a silk t-shirt and a linen pair of trousers is bound to keep her cool, without compromising on style and polish. Teaming her elegant champagne-hued ensemble with a pair of sporty trainers ensured the star was fashion-forward and still comfortable, what a winning combination.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
