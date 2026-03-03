Cat Deeley's breathable, yet elegant outfit formula is worth trying - it's a masterclass in keeping cool and stylish

Comprised of a silk t-shirt and linen trousers, Cat Deeley showed that practical style choices can still be elegant

Cat Deeley
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Cat Deeley brought the sunshine with her in London today, as she presented ITV's This Morning show in a spring-ready look. The elegant outfit indicated that the TV presenter is indeed very much ready for warmer weather, with her whole look crafted from chic, breathable fabrics.

Presenting the morning TV show in a silk champagne t-shirt and beige linen, wide-leg trousers, Cat's look was a timeless ensemble that would bolster any spring capsule wardrobe. The classic pairing felt laid back, yet put together, and the star added a sporty spin by ditching her usual heels for a pair of beige trainers.

Cat Deeley's neutral outfit is spring style personified

Ben Shepard and Cat Deeley

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Cat Deeley always seems to nail smart casual dressing, and it's why we find her fashion sense so inspirational. One of the hardest dress codes to get right, Cat's looks offer refinement and polish, without feeling stuffy.

Super relatable, easy to replicate (even on a budget), this latest look is a combination of elevated high street pieces that invite us to look forward to warmer weather, and we can't wait.

Comprised of two key breathable components, in a hot studio, Cat made a smart choice, as a silk t-shirt and a linen pair of trousers is bound to keep her cool, without compromising on style and polish. Teaming her elegant champagne-hued ensemble with a pair of sporty trainers ensured the star was fashion-forward and still comfortable, what a winning combination.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

