Cat Deeley's check print midi skirt is the chicest alternative to wearing jeans - and it's now half price

You'll have to hurry because it's almost sold out...

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley hosting This Morning, 07/01/26
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Cat Deeley is back on our screens, hosting This Morning after the Christmas break, and I must say I really missed the daily dose of style inspiration she always offers.

For Wednesday's show, Cat and stylist Rachael Hughes chose a beautiful combination of colours, teaming this toffee-coloured check print skirt from Massimo Dutti with a simple chocolate brown roll neck knit from Mango and pointed boots in a similar shade.

The flowy silhouette of the skirt is so flattering, and it's a really soft and feminine alternative to the jeans and jumpers we're all wearing on repeat at the moment. I love that it's a high street piece, but you'll have to be quick if you're a fan, because not only is Cat's skirt now reduced from £119 to £59.95 in the Massimo Dutti sale, but there are very limited sizes left. What are you waiting for?

Cat Deeley hosting This Morning 07/01/26

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Massimo Dutti is Zara's sister brand, and if you've never shopped there, it's well worth a try. Queen Letizia of Spain is a huge fan, and their designs have definitely got a sophisticated, Quiet Luxury feel to them.

With a print like checks, you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit really simple to allow the skirt to do all the talking, plus it's one that's never going to date. Note how well gold jewellery works with this salted caramel colour, too - Cat's chunky gold bangles were the perfect finishing touch.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

