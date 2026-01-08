Cat Deeley's check print midi skirt is the chicest alternative to wearing jeans - and it's now half price
Cat Deeley is back on our screens, hosting This Morning after the Christmas break, and I must say I really missed the daily dose of style inspiration she always offers.
For Wednesday's show, Cat and stylist Rachael Hughes chose a beautiful combination of colours, teaming this toffee-coloured check print skirt from Massimo Dutti with a simple chocolate brown roll neck knit from Mango and pointed boots in a similar shade.
The flowy silhouette of the skirt is so flattering, and it's a really soft and feminine alternative to the jeans and jumpers we're all wearing on repeat at the moment. I love that it's a high street piece, but you'll have to be quick if you're a fan, because not only is Cat's skirt now reduced from £119 to £59.95 in the Massimo Dutti sale, but there are very limited sizes left. What are you waiting for?
I often focus on buying statement printed pieces for my own wardrobe and forget to get the basics right. This fine knit jumper is a staple piece that will work seriously hard - wear it with everything from leather trousers to tailoring.
The check print feels like a fresh alternative to tartan or gingham, making it the perfect way to update your winter capsule wardrobe for 2026. It looks so sophisticated with heeled boots, but you could keep it casual with your most comfortable trainers instead.
Massimo Dutti is Zara's sister brand, and if you've never shopped there, it's well worth a try. Queen Letizia of Spain is a huge fan, and their designs have definitely got a sophisticated, Quiet Luxury feel to them.
With a print like checks, you can afford to keep the rest of your outfit really simple to allow the skirt to do all the talking, plus it's one that's never going to date. Note how well gold jewellery works with this salted caramel colour, too - Cat's chunky gold bangles were the perfect finishing touch.
