Cat Deeley's cosy red knit and real suede skirt are the spring staples I'm after
The This Morning host paired classic neutrals with a bold pop of colour for a chic and timely look
Cat Deeley is on quite the style streak right now and today's This Morning outfit did not disappoint. Posting her look to Instagram prior to the show, the star revealed her daily outfit choice and it was a bright one.
Wearing a cosy red sweater, Cat added plenty of trending undertones to her ensemble, ensure that her outfit, albeit fairly classic, also felt timely. With red one of the biggest colour trends of the season, the high street is full of gorgeous, mood-boosting options to deliver a cheery start to the spring season. Taming her outfit down, Cat chose to pair her statement knit with a neutral olive suede skirt and a coordinating tan leather belt and boots for an elegant finish.
Her bold red knit was from the much-loved British brand, ME+EM. One of the best cashmere jumpers, it comes with a removable snood collar for added wearability. Cat, however, opted for the crew neckline. The presenter added further British brands to her look via a real suede Karen Millen skirt, a Mint velvet belt that is now sold out, all teamed with a pair of LK Bennett boots that we've spied the star in before.
Cat Deeley opts for a splash of red on This Morning
Get the look
Exact match
Two for the price of one, don't get confused, this is an exact match to Cat Deeley's bold, fire engine red knit. The cosy jumper from British clothing brand ME+EM, comes with a removable snood collar, offering a versatile style. Wear it like Cat without the rolled collar as we head into spring, and come next winter, button on the snood for added warmth.
Exact match
Suede skirts were big news for last season, but this tactile trend is set to continue into the spring season, and this more olive hued iteration falls beautifully in line with the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 that have once again brought the utility look back to the fore. An elevated take on the aesthetic, pair it with other neutrals or a bold colour for multiple wears.
Not an exact match, but from the same brand, Cat opted for a tan belt to tie in her chic tan boots. Bookending her skirt and keeping the lower half of her outfit in calming, timeless neutral hues, which allowed her statement red jumper to really stand out. Featuring a chunky buckle, this belt gives gentle nods to bohemian styling, but it will work well with denim or dresses.
Cat Deeley is wearing a pair of LK Bennett boots that we have certainly seen her sport before. Unfortunately they are no longer available, but as tan is one of the most timeless choices for the best knee-high boots, there are plenty of options available. Consider when and where you'll wear your boots before deciding on your heel height.
One of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, bold red hues are once again back at the forefront of fashion, although you're probably wondering if this look ever truly goes away. In all honesty, while red is not a 'neutral', you can generally treat it as such, as it has such powerful longevity in a capsule wardrobe and it's the one colour that will always exude confidence.
The utility trend is one that we do find comes back around regularly both in spring and autumn, so if you've invested in similar styles before, make sure to bring them back to the front of your wardrobe. From olive and khaki hues, to safari and military inspired detailing, the utilitarian aesthetic is chicest when done with an A-line suede skirt in an appropriately earthy hue.
This isn't the first time Cat Deeley has leaned into bold red in recent times. The star was spotted in a cosy red Zara knit just last week for her morning presenting duties and it's a striking colour that suits her oh-so-well.
When it comes to asking yourself 'what colour suits me?' Red is one of those hues that can be quite daunting to wear, especially if you're not used to bright tones, however a splash of red exudes confidence and is an instant dash of dopamine to your outfit.
If you find that red clashes with your complexion, you can still red, just think about where on your outfit you include it. For those that feel they don't suit red, try adding it in via a pair of red colourful trainers, a bold crimson handbag, or even a chilli coloured skirt will keep the brightness away from your face but still add a fun, and current feel to your outfit.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
