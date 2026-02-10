Cat Deeley's cosy red knit and real suede skirt are the spring staples I'm after

The This Morning host paired classic neutrals with a bold pop of colour for a chic and timely look

Cat Deeley in a red jumper on the This Morning sofa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cat Deeley is on quite the style streak right now and today's This Morning outfit did not disappoint. Posting her look to Instagram prior to the show, the star revealed her daily outfit choice and it was a bright one.

Wearing a cosy red sweater, Cat added plenty of trending undertones to her ensemble, ensure that her outfit, albeit fairly classic, also felt timely. With red one of the biggest colour trends of the season, the high street is full of gorgeous, mood-boosting options to deliver a cheery start to the spring season. Taming her outfit down, Cat chose to pair her statement knit with a neutral olive suede skirt and a coordinating tan leather belt and boots for an elegant finish.

Cat Deeley opts for a splash of red on This Morning

&#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This isn't the first time Cat Deeley has leaned into bold red in recent times. The star was spotted in a cosy red Zara knit just last week for her morning presenting duties and it's a striking colour that suits her oh-so-well.

When it comes to asking yourself 'what colour suits me?' Red is one of those hues that can be quite daunting to wear, especially if you're not used to bright tones, however a splash of red exudes confidence and is an instant dash of dopamine to your outfit.

If you find that red clashes with your complexion, you can still red, just think about where on your outfit you include it. For those that feel they don't suit red, try adding it in via a pair of red colourful trainers, a bold crimson handbag, or even a chilli coloured skirt will keep the brightness away from your face but still add a fun, and current feel to your outfit.

Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

