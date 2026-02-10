Cat Deeley's cosy red knit and real suede skirt are the spring staples I'm after

Cat Deeley is on quite the style streak right now and today's This Morning outfit did not disappoint. Posting her look to Instagram prior to the show, the star revealed her daily outfit choice and it was a bright one.

Wearing a cosy red sweater, Cat added plenty of trending undertones to her ensemble, ensure that her outfit, albeit fairly classic, also felt timely. With red one of the biggest colour trends of the season, the high street is full of gorgeous, mood-boosting options to deliver a cheery start to the spring season. Taming her outfit down, Cat chose to pair her statement knit with a neutral olive suede skirt and a coordinating tan leather belt and boots for an elegant finish.

Her bold red knit was from the much-loved British brand, ME+EM. One of the best cashmere jumpers, it comes with a removable snood collar for added wearability. Cat, however, opted for the crew neckline. The presenter added further British brands to her look via a real suede Karen Millen skirt, a Mint velvet belt that is now sold out, all teamed with a pair of LK Bennett boots that we've spied the star in before.

Cat Deeley opts for a splash of red on This Morning

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

This isn't the first time Cat Deeley has leaned into bold red in recent times. The star was spotted in a cosy red Zara knit just last week for her morning presenting duties and it's a striking colour that suits her oh-so-well.

When it comes to asking yourself 'what colour suits me?' Red is one of those hues that can be quite daunting to wear, especially if you're not used to bright tones, however a splash of red exudes confidence and is an instant dash of dopamine to your outfit.

If you find that red clashes with your complexion, you can still red, just think about where on your outfit you include it. For those that feel they don't suit red, try adding it in via a pair of red colourful trainers, a bold crimson handbag, or even a chilli coloured skirt will keep the brightness away from your face but still add a fun, and current feel to your outfit.