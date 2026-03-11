Gillian Anderson knows exactly how to elevate office wear with her favourite high street pieces from M&S
Marking her first day as M&S's official Chief Compliments Officer, she put together some of the chicest work wear we've seen
Gillian Anderson just made what to wear to work this season a breeze, even if it's your first day on the job. Recently announced as M&S's first official Chief Compliments Officer, she undertakes her role of spreading joy, positivity, and compliments to M&S customers and employees.
The star was seen in a video trying to choose an outfit for her first day on the job from the British clothing brand, and Gillian was spoilt for choice, as M&S is well known for its contemporary yet timeless collections that blend classic tailoring with feminine details for a new and sophisticated look.
Narrowing down her selection to seven M&S staples, including tailored trousers, a waist-defining blazer and the only pair of slingback heels you’re going to need this spring. The one piece that’s not currently available is her waisted double breasted longline blazer from M&S, but we’re keeping our eyes out for when it comes back into stock online. She decides on a chic black dress and blazer, which is available to buy now.Article continues below
Shop Gillian Anderson's M&S Favourites
Gillian styles this blazer over her black midi dress, with the tailored fit cinching her in at the waist, creating a flattering silhouette. Notched lapels, a sleek two-button fastening and flap pockets give it a neat look that we'd also pair well as part of a jeans and a blazer ensemble.
All of her favourite pieces play into an incredibly versatile neutral colour palette of black, navy blue and grey, which not only adds to the sophisticated feel of her choices but also means they can be effortlessly styled in a variety of different ways.
While Gillian might have chosen to style her grey blazer with matching grey trousers, and her navy waistcoat with the coordinating trousers from M&S, mismatching these neutral tones is just as easily done and creates a similar, chic style. This increases the versatility of the pieces and helps them to hold more weight in spring capsule wardrobes.
Fans of both Gillian and M&S were quick to point out that she looks like 'elegance personified' in the sophisticated workwear staples, with many saying that her looks were ‘all fabulous.’ And we agree, with her outfits all quickly being bookmarked as smart casual outfit ideas and office-ready styles that we’ll be recreating all spring long.
